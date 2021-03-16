Big Sky State Games
Hockey
The Big Sky State Games ice hockey (boys/coed) competition for the 36th annual event is slated for this weekend, March 19-21, in Sidney. Ice hockey begins at 5 p.m. on Friday at Richland Ranger Arena. Brackets are available at www.bigskygames.org. There is no charge for ice hockey. Four spectators per athlete can attend.
The commissioner for ice hockey is Dawn Rehbein of Sidney. Girls hockey will be held the weekend of April 16-18 in Billings. Finals in most sports of the Big Sky Games are July 16-18 in Billings. Online registration for the Big Sky State Games summer events will be available May 1. For more information call (406) 254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Bowling
700 series
Fireside: Donovan Ferrin, 236-236-228-700, Drifter, 186 avg.
