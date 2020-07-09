Golf

Hole-In-One

Adam Kimmet aced the 178-yard fifth hole at Yellowstone with a six iron during the Roundup Member-Guest Tournament. Witnesses: Chuck Jacobs, Justin Kegel, and Corey Brothers.

Par 3

Senior Men

Flight 1: Low gross: Tom Fox 56, Larry Fish 62. Low net: Jesse Mota 51, Jim Brown 56, Bill Cochran 56.

Flight 2: Low gross: Mark Astle 65, Roy Thompson 70. Low net: John Boll 53, Mel Raatz 55.

Flight 3: Low gross: Ray Shrader 68, Jim Besel 71. Low net: Walt Davidson 53, Ralph Snodgrass 53.

Flight 4: Low gross: Jim Lindberg 69, Jerry Narum 76. Low net: Roy Herren 53, Dave Swanson 53.

Flight 5: Low gross: Jim Haw 76. Low net: Neal Nash 53.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup

2 Best Ball matches

Match 1: Ned Johnerson/Bob Rielh(Pryor Creek) 3 & 2 over Dave Armstrong/Jerry Rivinius (Eaglerock)

Match 2: Bob Holloway/Todd Koep (Lake Hills) 2 & 1 over Ed Barry/Steve Staebler

Match 3: Terry Lane/Lane Snyder (Eaglerock) 2 & 1 over Jim Moody/Willie Stecker

Match 4: Mark Hansen/Jim Keeling (Lake Hills) 3 & 2 over John Cannon/Mike Sullivan

Match 5: Pat Joyce/Ron Pearson (Lake Hills) A/S Glenn Hageman/Rob McDonald (Lake Hills)

Match 6: Del Hayter/Robert Marshall (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Paul Mock/Howard Sumner (Lake Hills)

Match 7: Bob Nisbet/Milt Strong (Lake Hills) 5 & 4 over Bill Laurent/Dave Williams (Lake Hills)

Hilands

Thursday Men’s Day

Flags: Larry Larson, C.W. Lo, Brad Griffin, Steve Stinson

Net skins: Mark Model, Dave Kalberg, Russ Yerger, Jim Espy, Rusty Gackle.

Yellowstone

YCC Roundup

Round 1 Leaders

Flight 1: Cole Hoefle-Paul Chaon 63, Robb Bergeson-Justin, Jacob Hedge-Tyson Bickford 65, Jacob Finnicum-Jim Myhre 66.

Flight 2: Doug McBride-Scott McBride 60, Mark Bentson-Troy Bentson 61, Matt Holetz-Kyle Holetz 64, Rod Kastelitz-Mike Fauth 64, Justin Moser-Sam Buchanan 65.

Flight 3: Jim Berry-Greg Raidiger 65, Pat Nau-Jon Nau 65, Jeff Waller-Michael Rider 66, Kevin Brewer-Tim Pfister 66, Dave Cobb-Kevin Woodin 66, Matt Geering-Jason Sides 66.

Flight 4: Levi Wanner-Keith Hart 64, Adam Kimmet-Chuck Jacobs 64, Peter Bitney-Dick Stefani 65, Scott Lindell-Matt Martinson 65, Jon Ussin-Cory Golden 65

