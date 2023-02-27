Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Margaret Bauers 247-621; Brent Ostermiller 248, Travis Ernster 639
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 202, Aimee Cihak 479; Avery Corneliusen 278-692
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 206-564; Tom Spint 245, Jake Marsich 672
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 151-392; Kevin Stines 235-639
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 203-500; Ace Barcus 246-711
Drifters: Dayton Willoughby 268-772
Sojourners: Michelle Kochel 182, Karlene Lehfeldt 490
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 190-491; Mike Brophy 259-728
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Laura Holm 207, Marla Abell 507; Alex Bushman 259, Jacob Kuper 663
Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 177-466; Roy Schmidt 222, Bruce Phillips 594
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 219, Jill Foran 517
Pioneer: David Winslow 278, Kyle Armstrong 278-769, Nathan Marston 753
Plaza: Pat Pitt 214, Darla Dunham 538
Fireflies: Nicole French 200-582
T.G.I.F.: Holly Peabody 170, Melissa Hayashi 431; Jeff Fronk 259-699
Fireside Lane Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Meya Sherman 172-417; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 277-682; Girls 11 & Under - Kinsley Link 151-425; Boys 11 & Under - Layne Marston 129-312
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 190-495; Girls 11 & Under - Alexis Boyer 120, Camryn Thorson 284; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 101-273
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 154-431; Boys 12 & Up - Logan Andrews 234-630; Girls 11 & Under - Carolyn Kirkham 126-332; Boys 11 & Under - Brayden Madsen 115-306
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 188-532; Don Finnegan 212, Riley Finnegan 532
Tuesday Nite Terror: Rhonda McJunkin 213-562; Jered Rorvik 257, Ron Engelhardt 683
Tuesday Night League: Samantha Jaynes 180, Taylor Moore 524; Brandon Brown 266-718
Derby: Margaret Bauers 216, Donna Degner 536
Wednesday Night Metro: Jered Rorvik 244, Jasyn Fox 677
Thursday Nite Mixed: Janet Jaynes 204-542; Skip Heimbichner 253-727
Federal: Stephannie Stevenson 197-529; Blaine Dahle 221, Jacob Kuber 612
Consolidated: Steve Bodden 223, John Morris 618
Mystic: Kaylie Cook 203-560; Ace Barcus 257, Dusty Eiden 638
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Boys 12 & Up - Jaibin Bell 105-199; Girls 11 & Under - Charli Haworth 79-157; Boys 11 & Under - Parker Eiden 92-174
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 141-365; Boys 12 & Up - Anthony Martinez 233-548; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 144-354; Boys 11 & Under - Cameron Hust 126-345
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 201-516; Rick Cope 224-623
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 186-478; Gary Bostrom 268-695
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 171-503; Tom Shea 236-605
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Elli Picchioni 149-375; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 225-582; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 159-382; Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 170, Mason Hoban 468
Big Sky State Games
Esports
The Big Sky State Games joined forces with the University of Montana Griz Esports to launch a live esports featuring Rocket League tournament for college, high school and middle school players. The event will take place on Sunday, April 2 at the University Center on the University of Montana campus in Missoula.
In addition, an online 1 vs. 1 Rocket League competition will take place Saturday, April 1. The fee is $25 for 1 vs. 1 and $75 for 3 vs. 3. The fee includes a T-shirt and a chance to win a gold, silver or bronze medal. A $500 scholarship is up for grabs for the 3 vs. 3 competitive college division. To register or to learn more about the virtual esports Rocket League tournament go to bigskygames.org and click on esports.
Finals in most sports of the BSSG are July 14-16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at www.bigskygames.org.
Basketball
Youth Basketball Officiating Clinic
The first-ever one-day junior referee clinic for boys and girls in grades six through 12 will be held on Saturday, March 18 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fairfield High School. The cost is free.
Athletic director Mike Schmidt of Fairfield said 20 kids have already signed up to learn to officiate basketball, with spots for 10 more remaining. Anyone from around the state can participate in the Fairfield Basketball Club event.
A lead Montana Officials Association referee is still needed to help direct the nearly one-hour clinic that will begin the day at 8 a.m.
Other officials are also being sought to help mentor the kids, who will also get a chance to ref games during the day..
Retired officials, master officials and novices are welcome to participate. Gas money and a small stipend will be provided, Schmidt said.
There is a shortage of referees across Montana and the rest of the nation.
More information can be found at www.fairfieldeagles.com/refclinic and Schmidt can be reached by text at 406-590-2677.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.