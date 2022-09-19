Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
Curt Macha of Sheridan, Wyo., won the first Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tournament of the year by defeating Tom Shea of Billings in the challenge championship match, 233-145, Sunday at Bear Paw Lanes in Laurel.
With the win Macha took home $190, while Shea pocketed $170.
The high game was posted by Ron Engelhardt of Billings with a 290 in match play. Engelhardt was also the top qualifier with a 991 for four games.
Honor scores posted were Engelhardt (732, 742).
Overall 45 competitors, including one woman bowler, competed in the tourney. Bowlers were from Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Tom Shea, Mark Hodges (Butte), Darrin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Scott Gasser, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Dave Winslow, Ron Engelhardt, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Craig Nickel, Joe Canino, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Dean Hoyt, Kurt Davey (Red Lodge), Moe Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Ron Cole, Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Jim Hill, Keith Loran, Dale Matthaes, Fred Larson (Grenora, N.D.), Mark Kemp (Livingston), Mike Scheppele, Darrell Reinhardt, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyo.), Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Tim Zorn, Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), George Maragos, Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), and Vern Tasa (Williston, N.D.).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday Oct. 9, at Sunset Bowl in Billings. There will be one shift of qualifying at 10 a.m. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 55 and older with both men and women invited to bowl. If any bowlers are planning on attending the next tournament, please contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve your place in the tournament.
