Bowling

700 Series

Fireside Lanes: Josh Link 248-279-260—787, Pioneer, 228 avg.

Golf

Par 3

Seniors

Flight A: Gross, Tom Fox 59; Ken Lanning 64. Net, Daryl Stricker 52, Jesse Mota 53, Jim Nielsen 53

Flight B: Gross, Blaine Purington 63, John Mota 65. Net, Jerry Rivinius 51, George Schuyler 51, Bill Cochran 51

Flight C: Gross, Jim Norris 66, Mark Astle 71, Lowell Dunlop 71. Net, Kim Flohr 52, John Palagyi 53

Flight D: Gross, Walt Davidson 68, Perry Scheidecker 72. Net, Dick Wesnick 51, Fred Faber 55

Flight E: Gross, Ron Carstens 73, Ed Helgeson 78. Net, Roy Herren 52, Bob Gaughen 56

Flight F: Gross, Gary Amundson 76, Butch Brauer 84. Net, Scott McMillin 50, Neal Nash 52

Flags: 6, Kim Flohr; 8, Blaine Purington; 13, Ed Steffans; 16, John Mota.

Lake Hills

Ladies Morning League

Flags: 1, Candy Alberi; 2, Peggy Mueller; 3, Laura Wilson; 4, Laura Wilson; 5, Becky Stabio; 6, Bobbi Tryan; 7, Janelle Keeling; 8, Bobbi Tryan; 9, Laura Wilson

Putting contest winner: Cheryl Sandbak

Low gross: 1, Bobbi Tryan; 2, Cheryl Sandbak

Low net: 1, Becky Stabio; 2, Iris Hart

Senior Men

Waltz Time: 1, Butch Clapper/Gary Doll/Mark Hansen/Paul Mock; 2 (tie) John Alberta/Bob Nisbet/Kent Richmond/Doug Stenglein; Ted Cerise/Glenn Hageman/Dick Kosmicki/Robert Marshall; Bob Frank/Lanny Fred/Gordon Haman/Del Hayter

Flags: 10, Ron Burke; 11, Bruce Mueller; 12, Jim Reno; 18, Bob Nisbet.

