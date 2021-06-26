Golf
Laurel Jamboree
Results
First flght
1st, 63 Rhett Kastelitz/Kyle Kastelitz
2nd, 64 flight Brennan Whittmeyer/Cam Strong
3rd , 65 Burke Hall/Tim Barclay
3rd, 65 Chris Verlanic/Brandon Hurst
3rd, 65 Bob Degele- Cassidy Degele
2nd flight
1st, 58 Jordan Roberts/TJ Marsh
2nd, 60 Josh York/Connor Solomon
3rd, 62 Brian Hafner/Nate Evans
4th, 63 Kevin Woodin/Mark Hunt
3rd flight
1st, 61 Dave Campbell/Brad Volbrecht
1st, 61 Eric Carlson/Jacob Hergett
3rd, 62 Bryan Stewart/Jay Bauer
3rd,62 Jess Bookout/Mark Gilbertson
Seniors
4th flight
1st, 61 Rick Cabrera/Gary Pollock
2nd, 64 Bryce Blackley/Bryan Mackie
3rd, 65 Ted Lewis/Tafuna Tusi
Best Ball
1st flight
1st, 63 Ryan Johnson/Shawn Sloan
2nd, 64 Lance Hull/Trevin McNeil
3rd, 66 Jeff Courts/Barry Barker
4th, 67 Brandon Hatveldt/Maury Nielsen
4th, 67 Todd Krumm/Brad Fox
4th, 67 Tyler Roberts/Kirk Dehler
4th, 67 Brennan Whittmeyer/Cam Strong
2nd flight
1st. 63 Brian Hafner/Nate Evans
2nd, 65 Dave Evans/Troy Kane
3rd. 66 Jimmy Carlson/Erik Freeman
4th, 67 Brad Cayko/Shane Weber
3rd flight
1st. 62 Tim McKinney/Scott McKinney
2nd, 64 Jared Kaiser/Mike Whittmeyer
3rd, 65 Jess Bookout/Mark Gilbertson
4th, 66 Dave Campbell/Brad Volbrecht
4th, 66 Brian Stewart/Jay Bauer
4th flight
1st, 62 Ted Lewis/Tafuna Tusi
2nd, 63 Bryce Blackey/Bryan Mackie
3rd, 63 Lane Cyphers/Mike Nitschke
4th, 64 Kelly McLean/John Perros
