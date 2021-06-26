Golf

Laurel Jamboree

Results

First flght

1st, 63 Rhett Kastelitz/Kyle Kastelitz

2nd, 64 flight Brennan Whittmeyer/Cam Strong

3rd , 65 Burke Hall/Tim Barclay

3rd, 65 Chris Verlanic/Brandon Hurst

3rd, 65 Bob Degele- Cassidy Degele

2nd flight

1st, 58 Jordan Roberts/TJ Marsh

2nd, 60 Josh York/Connor Solomon

3rd, 62 Brian Hafner/Nate Evans

4th, 63 Kevin Woodin/Mark Hunt

3rd flight

1st, 61 Dave Campbell/Brad Volbrecht

1st, 61 Eric Carlson/Jacob Hergett

3rd, 62 Bryan Stewart/Jay Bauer

3rd,62 Jess Bookout/Mark Gilbertson

Seniors

4th flight

1st, 61 Rick Cabrera/Gary Pollock

2nd, 64 Bryce Blackley/Bryan Mackie

3rd, 65 Ted Lewis/Tafuna Tusi

Best Ball

1st flight

1st, 63 Ryan Johnson/Shawn Sloan

2nd, 64 Lance Hull/Trevin McNeil

3rd, 66 Jeff Courts/Barry Barker

4th, 67 Brandon Hatveldt/Maury Nielsen

4th, 67 Todd Krumm/Brad Fox

4th, 67 Tyler Roberts/Kirk Dehler

4th, 67 Brennan Whittmeyer/Cam Strong

2nd flight

1st. 63 Brian Hafner/Nate Evans

2nd, 65 Dave Evans/Troy Kane

3rd. 66 Jimmy Carlson/Erik Freeman

4th, 67 Brad Cayko/Shane Weber

3rd flight

1st. 62 Tim McKinney/Scott McKinney

2nd, 64 Jared Kaiser/Mike Whittmeyer

3rd, 65 Jess Bookout/Mark Gilbertson

4th, 66 Dave Campbell/Brad Volbrecht

4th, 66 Brian Stewart/Jay Bauer

4th flight

1st, 62 Ted Lewis/Tafuna Tusi

2nd, 63 Bryce Blackey/Bryan Mackie

3rd, 63 Lane Cyphers/Mike Nitschke

4th, 64 Kelly McLean/John Perros

