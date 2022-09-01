Golf

Yegen

Monday Seniors

League Championship

Wednesday/Thursday

Player of the year: Mike Holtz

Low Gross: Kris Franqui 146

Low Net: Michael Gordon 123

Flight A: Kris Franqui 146/Dick Phillips 143/Dale Mack 145

Flight B: Jim Doll 156/Curt McCamish 140/Wally Holter 143

Flight C: Jack Gauer 161/Russ Riesinger 146/Joe Ginalias 147/Pete Conway 147

Flight D: Archie Caraveau 163/Wade Freiboth 140/Ed Butler 142

Flight E: Ron Bailey 165/Bill Twilling 140/Bill Comstock 140

Flight F: Scott Armstrong 165/Chuck Willkom 138/Ray Shrader 146

Flight G: Ted Rist 173/Dale Abeln 139/Earl May 139

Flight H: Michael Gordon159/Don Pett 137/Dan Bergstrom 142

Flight I: Jerry Black 172/Lyle Gabrian 145/Dennis Scherer 146

Flight J: Dan Kooyman 184/Eugen Tuka 149/Greg Smith 151

Flight K: Don Stewart 182/Clarke Coulter 145/Jim Hatten 147

Flight L: Roy Schmidt 184/John Schafer 134/Bob Eggebrecht 138

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior

Individual matches

Thursday

Milt Strong 5 & 4 over Jim Keeling

Randy Holm 5 & 3 over Gary Ugrin

Mike Sullivan 3 & 1 over Dan Tryan

Bob Holloway over Glenn Hageman (Withdrew)

Pat Joyce 1 UP over Tom Schillinger

Pat Petrino 2 & 1 over Bob Frank

Rob McDonald 1 Up over Ted Cerise

Gary Pearsall even with Ralph Blee

Jack Wahl 2 & 1 over Scott Anderson

Mark Sprattler 6 & 5 over Terry Laughery

Howard Sumner 2 & 1 over Mike Devous

Del Hayter 2 & 1 over Robert Marshall

Phil Pugrud 3 & 1 over Jerry Kahler

Jim Brown 6 & 5 over Terry Lane

Par 3

Ladies League Scramble

Gross Champion: Deb Wright 65

Net Champion: Dolly Morrison 41.3

Team 1, 27.1, Joey Gordon/Jeanette Bejot/Kathy Riggs/Margaret Solheim

Team 2, 28.8, Jo Ausk/Bobbie Tryan/Alice Nickoloff/Elvira Wilcox

Team 3, 28.8, Cheryl Sandbak/Susan Stewart/Sue Sumner/Dolly Morrison

Team 4, 29.4, Shirley Ebert/Karen Svenby/Carolyn Collis/Jane Connelly

Team 5, 29.7, Lisa Forsberg/Bev Butorac/Susan Shald/Jean Becker

Men's Senior League

Thursday

Scramble

1st, Tie, 49, Jim Humphrey/John Palagyi/Fed Faber/Bill Botnen; Eddie Sandoval/Jerry Narum/Bill Axtell; 3rd, 50, Riley Goggins/Mel Raatz/Andy Zahn/Ed Steffans.

