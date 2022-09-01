Golf
Yegen
Monday Seniors
League Championship
Wednesday/Thursday
Player of the year: Mike Holtz
Low Gross: Kris Franqui 146
Low Net: Michael Gordon 123
Flight A: Kris Franqui 146/Dick Phillips 143/Dale Mack 145
Flight B: Jim Doll 156/Curt McCamish 140/Wally Holter 143
Flight C: Jack Gauer 161/Russ Riesinger 146/Joe Ginalias 147/Pete Conway 147
Flight D: Archie Caraveau 163/Wade Freiboth 140/Ed Butler 142
Flight E: Ron Bailey 165/Bill Twilling 140/Bill Comstock 140
Flight F: Scott Armstrong 165/Chuck Willkom 138/Ray Shrader 146
Flight G: Ted Rist 173/Dale Abeln 139/Earl May 139
Flight H: Michael Gordon159/Don Pett 137/Dan Bergstrom 142
Flight I: Jerry Black 172/Lyle Gabrian 145/Dennis Scherer 146
Flight J: Dan Kooyman 184/Eugen Tuka 149/Greg Smith 151
Flight K: Don Stewart 182/Clarke Coulter 145/Jim Hatten 147
Flight L: Roy Schmidt 184/John Schafer 134/Bob Eggebrecht 138
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior
Individual matches
Thursday
Milt Strong 5 & 4 over Jim Keeling
Randy Holm 5 & 3 over Gary Ugrin
Mike Sullivan 3 & 1 over Dan Tryan
Bob Holloway over Glenn Hageman (Withdrew)
Pat Joyce 1 UP over Tom Schillinger
Pat Petrino 2 & 1 over Bob Frank
Rob McDonald 1 Up over Ted Cerise
Gary Pearsall even with Ralph Blee
Jack Wahl 2 & 1 over Scott Anderson
Mark Sprattler 6 & 5 over Terry Laughery
Howard Sumner 2 & 1 over Mike Devous
Del Hayter 2 & 1 over Robert Marshall
Phil Pugrud 3 & 1 over Jerry Kahler
Jim Brown 6 & 5 over Terry Lane
Par 3
Ladies League Scramble
Gross Champion: Deb Wright 65
Net Champion: Dolly Morrison 41.3
Team 1, 27.1, Joey Gordon/Jeanette Bejot/Kathy Riggs/Margaret Solheim
Team 2, 28.8, Jo Ausk/Bobbie Tryan/Alice Nickoloff/Elvira Wilcox
Team 3, 28.8, Cheryl Sandbak/Susan Stewart/Sue Sumner/Dolly Morrison
Team 4, 29.4, Shirley Ebert/Karen Svenby/Carolyn Collis/Jane Connelly
Team 5, 29.7, Lisa Forsberg/Bev Butorac/Susan Shald/Jean Becker
Men's Senior League
Thursday
Scramble
1st, Tie, 49, Jim Humphrey/John Palagyi/Fed Faber/Bill Botnen; Eddie Sandoval/Jerry Narum/Bill Axtell; 3rd, 50, Riley Goggins/Mel Raatz/Andy Zahn/Ed Steffans.
