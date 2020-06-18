Golf
Holes-In-One
Gary Lemke made a hole-in-one Thursday on the 164-yard, No. 5 hole at Par 3 with a 4-iron. Witnesses: Mark Astle and Dick Hilgendorf.
Keith Wilson also made a hole-in-one Thursday at Par 3, on the 110-yard, No. 16 hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Ron Carstens, Si Simonsen.
Par 3
Seniors
Shamble: Gary Lemke/Mark Astle/Dick Hilgendorf 108; Gary Urgin/Chuck Morgan/Ralph Snodgrass/Jim Haw 108; Tom Fox/John Palagyi/Bart Rice/Jim Lindberg 112; Bill Cochran/Tim Strong/Walt Davidson/Mike Kelley 113.
Hilands
Member-member
Flight 1: Doug Jensen/JR Reger 66; Mark Model/Jim Buller 67; Todd Torbert/Bart Erickson 67.
Flight 2: Jim Walker/Steve Nitz 63; Rusty Gackle/TJ Umemoto 66; Duncan Peete/Brad Griffin 66.
Flight 3: Zach Robbins/Matt Overby 66; Mark Sulser/Ty Elkin 67; John Tripp/Randy Bentley 67.
Flight 4: Scott Perdew/Dan Barnett 66; Craig Diefenderfer/Cote Mangel 66; Dean Studer/Craig Wiggs 68; Matt Robertson/Eric Mueller 68.
Pryor Creek
Yellowstone County Junior Golf
Tee times
Monday
North Course
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Casey Wilson, Riley Gause.
7:08: Mitchell Fogelson, Landen Gradwohl, Conor Walsh
7:16: Joseph Driscoll, Cody Johannes, Wyatt Tschacher.
Boys 13
7:24: William Conat, Samuel Tschacher, Jackson Stiles.
7:32: Owen Telford, Josh Sears, Payton O'Neil, Chandler Christensen.
Girls 15-17
7:40: Hannah Adams, Annika Brocklebank, Barbara McGregor.
7:48: Kenzie Walsh, Bryn Turnquiest, Haylee Adams, Amilya Uecker.
Girls 13-14
7:56: Alison Shenk, Avery Fawcett, Alex Miller.
8:04: Lauren Mayala, Alyssa Robertus, Jacey Spitzer.
Girls 8-10
8:12: Paige Loberg, Clare Jensen, Rayvin Stensrud, Arabella Harris.
Boys 8-9
8:22: Jackson Bender, Silas Wyckoff, Rory Ryan, Ethan McPherson.
Boys 10
8:32: Cord Logan, Logan Brocklebank, Jack Nielsen, Tighe Stiles.
West Course
Boys 15
7 a.m.: Bridger Davidson, Jack Tracy, Boomer Taylen, Meredith Marsh.
7:08: Wesley Tschacher, McClain Leffler, Carson Bruyere, Ridge Wohler.
Girls 11-12
7:16: Anne Taylor, Bailey Bruce, Tatum Bush, Jordan Nielsen.
Boys 11
7:24: Ty Telford, Wyatt Johannes.
7:32: Avery Hunter, Matteo Harris, Jacob Christensen.
Boys 12
7:40: Tucker Davis, Royce Taylor, Griffin Zimmer, Matthew Ramshaw.
7:48: Palmer Coleman, Cole Lozier, Dylan Miller, Brek Strobel.
7:56: Riley Meyer, Tim Lien, Brock Johnston, Colton Bush.
Boys 14
8:04: Mike Courts, Tray Hart, David Ramshaw.
8:12: Landon Olson, Garrett Miller, Garrett Ellis, Lane Niemeyer.
