Golf

Holes-In-One

Gary Lemke made a hole-in-one Thursday on the 164-yard, No. 5 hole at Par 3 with a 4-iron. Witnesses: Mark Astle and Dick Hilgendorf.

Keith Wilson also made a hole-in-one Thursday at Par 3, on the 110-yard, No. 16 hole with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Ron Carstens, Si Simonsen.

Par 3

Seniors

Shamble: Gary Lemke/Mark Astle/Dick Hilgendorf 108; Gary Urgin/Chuck Morgan/Ralph Snodgrass/Jim Haw 108; Tom Fox/John Palagyi/Bart Rice/Jim Lindberg 112; Bill Cochran/Tim Strong/Walt Davidson/Mike Kelley 113.

Hilands

Member-member

Flight 1: Doug Jensen/JR Reger 66; Mark Model/Jim Buller 67; Todd Torbert/Bart Erickson 67.

Flight 2: Jim Walker/Steve Nitz 63; Rusty Gackle/TJ Umemoto 66; Duncan Peete/Brad Griffin 66.

Flight 3: Zach Robbins/Matt Overby 66; Mark Sulser/Ty Elkin 67; John Tripp/Randy Bentley 67.

Flight 4: Scott Perdew/Dan Barnett 66; Craig Diefenderfer/Cote Mangel 66; Dean Studer/Craig Wiggs 68; Matt Robertson/Eric Mueller 68.

Pryor Creek

Yellowstone County Junior Golf

Tee times

Monday

North Course

Boys 16-17

7 a.m.: Casey Wilson, Riley Gause.

7:08: Mitchell Fogelson, Landen Gradwohl, Conor Walsh

7:16: Joseph Driscoll, Cody Johannes, Wyatt Tschacher.

Boys 13

7:24: William Conat, Samuel Tschacher, Jackson Stiles. 

7:32: Owen Telford, Josh Sears, Payton O'Neil, Chandler Christensen.

Girls 15-17

7:40: Hannah Adams, Annika Brocklebank, Barbara McGregor.

7:48: Kenzie Walsh, Bryn Turnquiest, Haylee Adams, Amilya Uecker.

Girls 13-14

7:56: Alison Shenk, Avery Fawcett, Alex Miller.

8:04: Lauren Mayala, Alyssa Robertus, Jacey Spitzer.

Girls 8-10

8:12: Paige Loberg, Clare Jensen, Rayvin Stensrud, Arabella Harris.

Boys 8-9

8:22: Jackson Bender, Silas Wyckoff, Rory Ryan, Ethan McPherson.

Boys 10

8:32: Cord Logan, Logan Brocklebank, Jack Nielsen, Tighe Stiles.

West Course

Boys 15

7 a.m.: Bridger Davidson, Jack Tracy, Boomer Taylen, Meredith Marsh.

7:08: Wesley Tschacher, McClain Leffler, Carson Bruyere, Ridge Wohler.

Girls 11-12

7:16: Anne Taylor, Bailey Bruce, Tatum Bush, Jordan Nielsen.

Boys 11

7:24: Ty Telford, Wyatt Johannes.

7:32: Avery Hunter, Matteo Harris, Jacob Christensen.

Boys 12

7:40: Tucker Davis, Royce Taylor, Griffin Zimmer, Matthew Ramshaw.

7:48: Palmer Coleman, Cole Lozier, Dylan Miller, Brek Strobel.

7:56: Riley Meyer, Tim Lien, Brock Johnston, Colton Bush.

Boys 14

8:04: Mike Courts, Tray Hart, David Ramshaw.

8:12: Landon Olson, Garrett Miller, Garrett Ellis, Lane Niemeyer.

