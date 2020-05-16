Golf

Hilands

Men's opener: Jim Walker/Todd Dundas/Jim Espy/Mike Hansen/Jake Korell 61, Bart Erickson/Bruce Posey/Mark Neale/Brad Griffin/Dale Hudiburgh 62, Jeff Gruizenga/Russ Yerger/Mike Whittmeyer/Ty Elkin/Eric Simonsen/Bill Mills 62, Todd Torbert/Kelly Strobel/Doug Jensen/Scott Perdew/Jerry Wolf/Larry Larson 63, Ryan Truscott/Dave Kalberg/Jim Pickens/Andrew Zitzmann/Steve Nitz/Greg Wood 63

Women's opener: Candice Godfrey/Darlene Rector/Jo Pates/Marilyn Jean Mills/Karen Korell 35, Kee Dunning/Debbie Wood/Leslie Blair/Dani Wheeler/Debra Donovan 38, Shannon Jensen/Deborah Roberts/Jill Venable/Mary Knisely/June Larson 38

Tags

Load comments