Golf
Men's County Am
The 2020 Men's Yellowstone County Amateur golf tournament will be held Sept. 19-20 at Par 3. Entry forms are available at all local pro shops. For information, call Par 3 at 406-652-2553.
Hole-In-One
Roy Thompson made a hole-in-one on the 142-yard, No. 11 hole Friday at Par 3 using a 6-iron. Witnesses: Mel Raatz, Ray Shrader, Lowell Dunlop.
Par 3
Club championship
Overall champion: Eddie Sandoval 63-63—126.
Flight 1: Gross: Tom Fox 127, Ken Foos 127. Net: Bill Cochran 102.6, Jack Butorac 105.6.
Flight 2: Gross: Eddie Sandoval 126, John Boll 136. Net: John Palagyi 105.4, Chuck Morgan 107.
Flight 3: Gross: Ray Shrader 142, Fred Faber 147. Net: Ralph Snodgrass 103, Walt Davidson 109.6.
Flight 4: Gross: Gary Amundson 153, Ed Steffans 157. Net: Ron Carstens 109.4, Jerry Narum 112.
Flight 5: Gross: Jim Haw 155, Roy Herren 156. Net: Scott Mcmillin 100, Neal Nash 102.8.
Yegen
Billings Storm Scramble: 1, Mike Silvernagel, Mike Fisher, Rob Brown, Cliff Oppegaard 51 (scorecard playoff); 2, Wellender, Cory Sailer, Cody Zimmerman, Mike Gillespie 51; 3, Ric Henricksen, Logan Martin, Hunter Hericksen, Cole Lockwood 54.
Flags: 4, Cole Lockwood; 9, Joel Hoagland; 13, Mark Zant; 16, Mike Silvernagel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.