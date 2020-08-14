Golf

Men's County Am

The 2020 Men's Yellowstone County Amateur golf tournament will be held Sept. 19-20 at Par 3. Entry forms are available at all local pro shops. For information, call Par 3 at 406-652-2553.

Hole-In-One

Roy Thompson made a hole-in-one on the 142-yard, No. 11 hole Friday at Par 3 using a 6-iron. Witnesses: Mel Raatz, Ray Shrader, Lowell Dunlop.

Par 3

Club championship

Overall champion: Eddie Sandoval 63-63—126.

Flight 1: Gross: Tom Fox 127, Ken Foos 127. Net: Bill Cochran 102.6, Jack Butorac 105.6.

Flight 2: Gross: Eddie Sandoval 126, John Boll 136. Net: John Palagyi 105.4, Chuck Morgan 107.

Flight 3: Gross: Ray Shrader 142, Fred Faber 147. Net: Ralph Snodgrass 103, Walt Davidson 109.6.

Flight 4: Gross: Gary Amundson 153, Ed Steffans 157. Net: Ron Carstens 109.4, Jerry Narum 112.

Flight 5: Gross: Jim Haw 155, Roy Herren 156. Net: Scott Mcmillin 100, Neal Nash 102.8.

Yegen

Billings Storm Scramble: 1, Mike Silvernagel, Mike Fisher, Rob Brown, Cliff Oppegaard 51 (scorecard playoff); 2, Wellender, Cory Sailer, Cody Zimmerman, Mike Gillespie 51; 3, Ric Henricksen, Logan Martin, Hunter Hericksen, Cole Lockwood 54. 

Flags: 4, Cole Lockwood; 9, Joel Hoagland; 13, Mark Zant; 16, Mike Silvernagel.

