Golf
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Friday
Choose the best 9
Flight 1: Rene Freitag 35; Donna Durham 35.5.
Flight 2: Linda Clawson 35.
Flags: 4, Donna Durham; 8, Robin Manning; 12, Karen Finnegan; 15, Karen Finnegan; 17, Donna Durham.
Seniors Day
Wednesday
Field Shots
Results: Paul Clavadetscher 43; Frank Richter 44; Douglas Benge 47; Steve Galvin 50.
