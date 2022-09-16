Golf

Yellowstone

Ladies Day

Friday

Choose the best 9

Flight 1: Rene Freitag 35; Donna Durham 35.5.

Flight 2: Linda Clawson 35.

Flags: 4, Donna Durham; 8, Robin Manning; 12, Karen Finnegan; 15, Karen Finnegan; 17, Donna Durham.

Seniors Day

Wednesday

Field Shots

Results: Paul Clavadetscher 43; Frank Richter 44; Douglas Benge 47; Steve Galvin 50.

