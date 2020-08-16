Golf

Hilands

Men's Flags: Hole 1/10 Long Putt: Mike Whittmeyer; Hole 3/12 Closest in 1: Jim Buller; Hole 5/14 Closest in 1: Scott Aspenlieder.

Ladies Flags: Hole 1/10 Long Putt: Shannon Jensen; Hole 8/17 Closest from off the Green: Carolyn Campbell; Hole 9/18 Long Putt: Amy Anderson.

Deuce: Jim Buller

Ladies Club Championship

Champion: Halley McDonald

Runner-up: Barb Thomas

1st Net: Darlene Rector

2nd Net: Shannon Jensen

Seniors

Champion: Vicki Hicks

Runner-up: Susan Mulkey

1st Net: Darlene Rector

Lake Hills

Pronghorn Tournament

First Flight: Gross: Rees Newman/Deb Dougherty 69, Laura Wilson/Toni Bender 70, Laura Turner/Gay Elliot 71; Net: Laurie Mohl/Shirley Ebert 48.5, Candy Alberle/ Del Kay Bertino 53.5, Cheryl Sandbak/Patty Cooper 55.5.

Second Flight: Gross: LuAnne Engh/Pam Waddell 80, Mandy Hurr/Kandi Boyer 80, Irene Kawane/Verna Uffelman 82; Net: Brenda Mason/Sandy Sandbak 54, Susan Coakley/Deanna Ward 54.5, Gina Zeilstra/Bonnie Riley 55.

Third Flight: Gross: Janelle Keeling/Jill Quade 79, Bonnie Wutzke/Jeanette Bejot 84, Lauri Walter/Rachel Boespflug 86; Net: Linnhe Reed/Kim Wright 50, Patty Flemming/Karen Smith 53, Bonnie Haman/Iris Hart 55.

Fourth Flight: Gross: Judy Pirtz/Katherine Ferreira 85, Jannan Claybaugh/Kyle Wollschlager 88, Sharon Fred/Holly Balstad 92; Net: Bernie Steffan/Megan Hagen 48, Sue Sumner/Mary Johnson 55, Cynthia Marble/Linda Dukart 59.

