Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Josh Link, 257-259-224-740, Pioneer, 240 avg.

Golf

Seniors: Scott Dickinson-Gerry Bittner-Mike Cary 69, Dave Malek-Keith Carpentier-Pat Sherman 71.

Flags: 2 Bruce Grendahl, 5 Riley Goggins, 11 Gerry Bittner, 12 Bruce Grendahl, 15 Dave Malek, 18 Kim Carlson.

