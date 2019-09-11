Golf
Yegen
Ladies morning league: Gross, Penny Sipes-Nancy Willkom-Jane Erickson-Rose Crowley 94. Net, Julie Hilliard-Connie Aaberg-Marge Myhra-Sharlene Loendorf 71.45.
Hilands
Tuesday fun night: Cole Mangel-Chet Birkeland-John Ross 67, Todd Torbert-Rich Hageman-Greg Wood 67, Jeff Gruizenga-Dennis Roberts-Bob Blackford 67.
Yellowstone County Women's Am
Saturday tee times
at Yegen
9:04 a.m.: Carrie Carpenter, Sue Matson, Victoria Konitz, Kenzie Walsh.
9:12: Laura Wilson, Elizabeth Halverson, Barb Lawson, Heather Biggerstaff.
9:20: Sandy Wilson, Jane Erickson, Michele Geer, Nancy Schieno.
9:28: Kandi Boyer, Irene Kawane, Jennie Waggoner.
9:36: Sue Vinton, Bobbie Wutzke, Karen Smith, Sandi Nave.
9:44: Jean Mills, Linda Weidler, Linda Clawson.
9:52: Elvira Wilcox, Marcia Hafner, Linda Frickel, Nancy Willkom.
10 a.m.: Linda Jacobsen, Kathy Kuck, Lynn Redman
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.