Golf

Yegen

Ladies morning league: Gross, Penny Sipes-Nancy Willkom-Jane Erickson-Rose Crowley 94. Net, Julie Hilliard-Connie Aaberg-Marge Myhra-Sharlene Loendorf 71.45.

Hilands

Tuesday fun night: Cole Mangel-Chet Birkeland-John Ross 67, Todd Torbert-Rich Hageman-Greg Wood 67, Jeff Gruizenga-Dennis Roberts-Bob Blackford 67.

Yellowstone County Women's Am

Saturday tee times

at Yegen

9:04 a.m.: Carrie Carpenter, Sue Matson, Victoria Konitz, Kenzie Walsh.

9:12: Laura Wilson, Elizabeth Halverson, Barb Lawson, Heather Biggerstaff.

9:20: Sandy Wilson, Jane Erickson, Michele Geer, Nancy Schieno.

9:28: Kandi Boyer, Irene Kawane, Jennie Waggoner.

9:36: Sue Vinton, Bobbie Wutzke, Karen Smith, Sandi Nave.

9:44: Jean Mills, Linda Weidler, Linda Clawson.

9:52: Elvira Wilcox, Marcia Hafner, Linda Frickel, Nancy Willkom.

10 a.m.: Linda Jacobsen, Kathy Kuck, Lynn Redman

