Bowling
Fireside Weekenders
Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 211, Kenzie Ostermiller 536; Matt Lawson 257-671
Fireside Embers: Mary WalksOverIce 166, Shayne Frank 458; Todd DeLeon 257-691
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelly Hensley 206, Shelle Barker 524; Brett Barker 258, Nathan Woodard 632
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 170-460; Bob Hanson 256-684
Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 189, Joy Freeman 483; Ace Barcus 212, Steve Hagen
Drifters: Nathan Woodard 267, Jake Marsich 700
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 192, Donna Treptow 494
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 170, Marilyn Moore 505; Mike Brophy 232-660
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Laura Holm 203-508; Dean Hoyt 269, Alex Bushman 710
Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 212-560
Six Shooters: Velma Highsmith 184, Adey DeSocio 517
Pioneer: Josh Link 269-713
Fireflies: Lilly Cain 278-587
Bowlers Edge: Matt Stricker 300-746
Sportsman: Ron Engelhardt 269-718
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Amy Finnegan 199-505; Craig Moore 279, Dusty Eiden 651
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 240-589; Tyler Anderson 268, Austin Brug 726
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 200-509; Ron Engelhardt 243-644
Derby: Doris Lewis 201-529
Thursday Nite Mixed: Monica Earl 205-577; David Earl 278-759
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 219-597; Lonnie Spang 235-694
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 236-573; John Morris 239-606
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 183-515; Rich Westberg 266-707
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 179, Carol Holmes 470; Gary Smith 258, Tom Shea 667
