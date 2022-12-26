Bowling

Fireside Weekenders

Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 211, Kenzie Ostermiller 536; Matt Lawson 257-671

Fireside Embers: Mary WalksOverIce 166, Shayne Frank 458; Todd DeLeon 257-691

Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelly Hensley 206, Shelle Barker 524; Brett Barker 258, Nathan Woodard 632

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 170-460; Bob Hanson 256-684

Fireside Seniors: Marcia Meloni 189, Joy Freeman 483; Ace Barcus 212, Steve Hagen

Drifters: Nathan Woodard 267, Jake Marsich 700

Sojourners: Darla Dunham 192, Donna Treptow 494

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 170, Marilyn Moore 505; Mike Brophy 232-660

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Laura Holm 203-508; Dean Hoyt 269, Alex Bushman 710

Harmonizers: Darla Dunham 212-560

Six Shooters: Velma Highsmith 184, Adey DeSocio 517

Pioneer: Josh Link 269-713

Fireflies: Lilly Cain 278-587

Bowlers Edge: Matt Stricker 300-746

Sportsman: Ron Engelhardt 269-718

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Amy Finnegan 199-505; Craig Moore 279, Dusty Eiden 651

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 240-589; Tyler Anderson 268, Austin Brug 726

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 200-509; Ron Engelhardt 243-644

Derby: Doris Lewis 201-529

Thursday Nite Mixed: Monica Earl 205-577; David Earl 278-759

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 219-597; Lonnie Spang 235-694

Town & Country Lanes

T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 236-573; John Morris 239-606

Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 183-515; Rich Westberg 266-707

Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 179, Carol Holmes 470; Gary Smith 258, Tom Shea 667

Tags

Load comments