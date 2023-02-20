Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Kenzie Ostermiller 227-602; Mark Sharp 246-668
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 123-316; Bob Hanson 222-598
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 214-567; Mike Brophy 259-651
Drifter: Scott Gasser 269, Nathan Woodard 673
Sojourners: Carole McNulty 200, Darla Dunham 515
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 224-614; Darrell Reinhardt 248-649
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jen Lester 203, Stephanie Stevenson 532; Jacob Kuper 290-717
Jubilee Seniors: Michelle Kochel 170, Leatha Rush 462; Bruce Phillips 202-558, David Bofto 202
Six Shooters: Megan Fergerson-Maine 242, Kenzie Ostermiller 629
Plaza: Sandy Persoma 229, Vera Hinckley 529
Fireflies: Nicole French 222, Brandy Bessmer 560
Bowlers Edge: Chris Buckner 299, Mike Freund 779
Sportsman: Mike Martinez 269-696
T.G.I.F.: Jaimie Richard 175-475; Charlie Highsmith 235-642
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 168, Kinsley Link 454; Boys 11 & Under - Zachary Hanson 120, Emmannual Bull Chief 341; Girls 12 & Up - Maliyah Walks 200-501; Boys 12 & Up - Quintin Gibbs 245-695
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 177-450; Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 144-375; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 148-345
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Susan Erickson 183, Jan Deutscher 502; Tyrell Faw 213-586
Tuesday Nite Terror: Marilyn Moore 224-565; Joel Borg 276, Chris Dunbar 673
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 222-527; Ron Engelhardt 256, Dusty Eiden 660
Derby: Margaret Bauers 206-559
Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 236-569
Thursday Nite Mixed: Monica Earl 214-564; Roy Myers 246-670
Federal: Stephanie Stevenson 232-525; James Tidwell 237, Jered Rorvik 599
Consolidated: John Morris 234-650
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Charli Haworth 104-164; Boys 11 & Under - Korey Dorsey 111-213
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Melanie Fink 159-405; Boys 12 & Up - Zach Wiseman 188-480; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 146-329; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hust 143-405
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Katie Schultz 222-618; John Morris 230, Kyle Dalke 665
Wednesday Night League: Deanna Redfern 211-525; Rich Westberg 255, Jon Ottenbacher 668
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 189-526; Ace Barcus 246, Tom Brendgord 620
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Violet Spooner 149-382; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg 185-508; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 187-457; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hoban 214-503
Double Nickel Scratch Association
at Rose City Lanes, Lovell, Wyoming
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, claimed his second straight title Sunday by defeating Barry Campbell of Forsyth in the championship match by a score of 258-155.
With the win, Brown took home $226. Campbell pocketed $205 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Brown with a 283 in match play. Honor scores posted were Brown (808), Dave Winslow (728), Dean Hoyt (702),. The top qualifier was Dave Winslow with a 918 for four games.
There were 37 bowlers who competed from North Dakota, Wyoming, and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Brown (Wapati, Wyoming), Campbell (Forsyth), Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyoming), Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyoming), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyoming), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyoming), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyoming), Dan Dolan, Ron Engelhardt, Bert Stiles (Broadview), Scott Gasser, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyoming), Dean Hoyt, Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyoming), Dale Matthaes, Dave Winslow, Tom Shea, Keith Loran, Darrell Reinhardt, John Whitaker (Roundup), Stu Summers, Leo Miller (Gillette, Wyoming), Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyoming), Fred Larson (Grenora, North Dakota), Jerry Woodward (Powell, Wyoming), Darren Henderson (Greybull, Wyoming), Chris Christen (Powell, Wyoming) Jorge Gaona (Cody, Wyoming), Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyoming), Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Mo Cole (Riverton, Wyoming), and Vern Tasa (Williston, North Dakota).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, March 19 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston. There will be two shifts of qualifying with shift times at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the tournament.
Any bowlers who want to bowl at this tournament stop, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a place in the tournament.
