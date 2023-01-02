Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 179, Mary Purcell 459; Bob Hanson 256-670
Drifter: Jason Brunner 263, Craig Nickel 698
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 211-530
Six Shooters: Alysia Anderson 205-541
Pioneer: Nathan Marston 259-668
Plaza: Pat Pitt 190, Darla Dunham 483
Fireflies: Cindy Nickel 221-530
Bowlers Edge: Jay James 257, Tom Shea 683, Matt Lawson 683
T.G.I.F.: Judy Miller 213572; Charlie Highsmith 228-617
