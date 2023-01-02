Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 179, Mary Purcell 459; Bob Hanson 256-670

Drifter: Jason Brunner 263, Craig Nickel 698

Sojourners: Pat Pitt 211-530

Six Shooters: Alysia Anderson 205-541

Pioneer: Nathan Marston 259-668

Plaza: Pat Pitt 190, Darla Dunham 483

Fireflies: Cindy Nickel 221-530

Bowlers Edge: Jay James 257, Tom Shea 683, Matt Lawson 683

T.G.I.F.: Judy Miller 213572; Charlie Highsmith 228-617

