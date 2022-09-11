Motorsports

Brodix ASCS Frontier Region

Season Finale

at Big Sky Speedway

Saturday

Heat winners: Phil Dietz and Kory Wermling.

Pole shuffle: Channin Tankersley d. Trever Kirkland in round 1; Tankersley d. Kelly Miller in round 2; Phil Dietz d. Tankersley in final round.

Feature: Channin Tankersley, Phil Dietz, Kelly Miller, Johnny Herrera, Kory Wermling, Ian Myers, Chris Williams, Josh Ostermiller, Abraham Hernandez, Willie Hernandez, Mike Manwill, Trever Kirkland. 

