Motorsports
Brodix ASCS Frontier Region
Season Finale
at Big Sky Speedway
Saturday
Heat winners: Phil Dietz and Kory Wermling.
Pole shuffle: Channin Tankersley d. Trever Kirkland in round 1; Tankersley d. Kelly Miller in round 2; Phil Dietz d. Tankersley in final round.
Feature: Channin Tankersley, Phil Dietz, Kelly Miller, Johnny Herrera, Kory Wermling, Ian Myers, Chris Williams, Josh Ostermiller, Abraham Hernandez, Willie Hernandez, Mike Manwill, Trever Kirkland.
