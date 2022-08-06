Your sports

Golf

Laurel

Club championship

Round 1

Saturday

Men's Division: Andrew Cortez 71; Nick Pasquarello 75; Tyler Roberts 75.

Senior's Division: Terry Caekert 75; Curt Wheeler 80; Brett Barker 81.

Super Senior's: Rick Smith 76; Jack Brilz 79; George Kelly 85.

Ladies Division: Morgan O'Neil 75; Ashley Cortez 79.

Senior Ladies Division: Tracey Michael 94; Therese Dickey 116.

Junior's Division: Sam Norman 75; Kyle Kennah 85; Zander Harmala 101

