Your sports
Golf
Laurel
Club championship
Round 1
Saturday
Men's Division: Andrew Cortez 71; Nick Pasquarello 75; Tyler Roberts 75.
Senior's Division: Terry Caekert 75; Curt Wheeler 80; Brett Barker 81.
Super Senior's: Rick Smith 76; Jack Brilz 79; George Kelly 85.
Ladies Division: Morgan O'Neil 75; Ashley Cortez 79.
Senior Ladies Division: Tracey Michael 94; Therese Dickey 116.
Junior's Division: Sam Norman 75; Kyle Kennah 85; Zander Harmala 101
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.