Bowling
300 game
Nick Miller shot his first 300 Monday night while bowling in the Moonlighters League at Sunset Bowl. Miller, who carries a 197 average, also bowled games of 159 and 206 for a series total of 665.
700 Series
Sunset: Craig Nickel, 189-297-221—707, Tuesday Night Mixed, 182 avg.
Sunset: Mark Balter, 212-279-216—707, Tuesday Night Terror, 198 avg.
Sunset: Ron Engelhardt, 256-204-244—704, Tuesday Night Terror, 212 avg.
Sunset: Bryan Steele, 225-229-259—713, Moonlighters, 201 avg.
Sunset: Jasyn Fox, 225-236-246—707, Wednesday Metro, 219 avg.
