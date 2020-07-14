Golf
Hole-In-One
Robert Britten made a hole-in-one on the 175-yard No. 7 hole Monday at Stillwater Golf Course in Columbus using a 6-iron. Witnesses: Jody Ogata, Larry Marvin, Rod Fink.
Yegen
Morning League
O-N-E-S
1st Flight: Jane Erickson 15, Barb Lawson 16.
2nd Flight: Nancy Willkom 20, Dorean Blackketter 20, Carol Simmons 20.
3rd Flight: Gina Zeilstra 22, Karen Smith 22, Jean Becker 22.
4th Flight: Rhonda Hall 20, Jane Connelly 22.
5th Flight: Carol Jensen 22, Beverly Butorac 23, Marge Myhra 23.
6th Flight: Judy Reid 24, Donna Lance 24.
Lake Hills
Flags: 1 Dell Kay Bertino; 2 Karlene Lehfeldt; 4 Sandy Leach; 8 Sharon Fred; 9 Sharon Fred.
Low putts: Pat Pitt.
Big Sky State Games
Saturday at Yegen
Tee times
Men's Open
Noon: Cliff Weller, Steve Loy, Reg Gibbs.
12:08: Anthony Wuest, David Brochu, Max Spotted Bear, Darren Pulver.
Men's two-man best ball
12:16: Jon Susott, Alex Delcamp.
12:24: Shawn Schuchard, Charles Smith, Jason Robinson, Larry Price.
12:32: Pete Knowlton, Gary Fisher, Scott Sears, Taylor Sears.
12:40: Chris Perez, Treston Porter, William Schrock, Robbie Neihart.
12:48: Jim Sears, Bradyn Sears, Justin Ridgeway, Justin Hunter.
Women's 16-Up Open
12:56: Jessika Harman, Kenzie Walsh, Isabella Johnson.
Women's 16-Up Best Ball
1:04: Lynn Redman, Katherine Kuck, Gina Zeilstra, Elvira Wilcox.
Big Sky State Games
Muzzleloading Results
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Bench Aggregate Adult: Kent Morehouse, Glasgow, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Benchrest Aggregate Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Brad Bender, Havre, MT; James Griggs, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Curly Wolf Adult: Pete Huseby, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT, JR Molina, Hardin, MT; Thomas Griggs, Marysville, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Flintlock Aggregate Adult: Mike Otterberg, Fort Peck, MT; Dick Hanson, Havre, MT; Pete Huseby, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading One Gun Aggregate Adult: Kent Morehouse, Glasgow, MT; Todd Owens, Helena, MT, Randy Root, Havre, MT, SILVER; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Pistol Aggregate Adult: Thomas Brown, Havre, MT; Dick Hanson, Havre, MT; Pete Huseby, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Precussion Aggregate Adult: Dick Hanson, Havre, MT, Kendall Griggs, Havre, MT; Thomas Brown, Havre, MT, Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Robert Doney, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Seniors' Aggregate Adult: Mike Otterberg, Fort Peck, MT; Steve Martin, Harlowton, MT; Robert Doney, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Women's Aggregate Adult: Kathy Lynch, Havre, MT; Cara Pinder, Nashua, MT; Christy Owens, Havre, MT.
Rifle Pistol Muzzle Loading Juniors' Aggregate Junior (Age 18 & Under): Clint Owens, Havre.
