Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Velma Highsmith 202-549; Brent Ostermiller 276-667

Fireside Embers: Michelle Hardy 158, Mary Walks Over Ice 413; Avery Corneliusen 244, Shaun Hoyt 601

Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 207, Nicole French 530; Brett Barker 267, Ryan Williams 670

Early Risers: MaryLynn Purcell 178-406; Bob Hanson 219-622

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 206-498; Dennis Mitchell 214-604

Drifters: Dayton Willoughby 300, Craig Nickel 695

Sojourners: Lory Jennings 498

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 199-568; Dennis Mitchell 244-635

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Steph Stevenson 180-485; Joe Jordan 246-650

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 196-520; Thomas Agnew 211, Lyle Gabrian 549

Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 216, McKenzie Ostermiller 530

Pioneer: Bryan Steele 270, Josh Link 722

Plaza: Brenda Dugas 194, Darla Dunham 489

Fireflies: Angie Kleindl 220, Velma Highsmith 526

Bowlers Edge: Scott Gasser 258, Joe Stephenson 687

T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 184-457; Frank Bubis 213, Charlie Highsmith 598

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 204-562; Ryan Rodgers 246-595

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 200-546; Devin Scott 223, Mark Vinner 588

Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 184-466; Ron Engelhardt 255-693

Derby: Doris Lewis 222-609

Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 254-621

Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 180-504; Jason Throop 248-627

Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 190-514; Jacob Kuper 233-603

Consolidated: John Mims 226-673

Sunset Bowl Youth

Bowling Buddies: Elizabeth Bach 121, Carly Ray 323; Zach Wiseman 168-445

Season High Game To Date: Jeffrey Clark 300, Dayton Willoughby 300, Craig Hohn 298; Tawny King-Burgee 234, Lory Jennings 222, Doris Lewis 222

Season High Series to Date: Craig Hohn 762, Jeffrey Clark 724, Scott Gasser 723; Doris Lewis 609, Tawny King-Burgee 572, Bobbi Barcus 568

