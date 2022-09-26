Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Velma Highsmith 202-549; Brent Ostermiller 276-667
Fireside Embers: Michelle Hardy 158, Mary Walks Over Ice 413; Avery Corneliusen 244, Shaun Hoyt 601
Sunday Nite Mixed: Brandy Noall 207, Nicole French 530; Brett Barker 267, Ryan Williams 670
Early Risers: MaryLynn Purcell 178-406; Bob Hanson 219-622
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 206-498; Dennis Mitchell 214-604
Drifters: Dayton Willoughby 300, Craig Nickel 695
Sojourners: Lory Jennings 498
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 199-568; Dennis Mitchell 244-635
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Steph Stevenson 180-485; Joe Jordan 246-650
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 196-520; Thomas Agnew 211, Lyle Gabrian 549
Six Shooters: Amanda Fergerson 216, McKenzie Ostermiller 530
Pioneer: Bryan Steele 270, Josh Link 722
Plaza: Brenda Dugas 194, Darla Dunham 489
Fireflies: Angie Kleindl 220, Velma Highsmith 526
Bowlers Edge: Scott Gasser 258, Joe Stephenson 687
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 184-457; Frank Bubis 213, Charlie Highsmith 598
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 204-562; Ryan Rodgers 246-595
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 200-546; Devin Scott 223, Mark Vinner 588
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 184-466; Ron Engelhardt 255-693
Derby: Doris Lewis 222-609
Wednesday Night Metro: Bruce Pelzel 254-621
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 180-504; Jason Throop 248-627
Federal: McKenzie Ostermiller 190-514; Jacob Kuper 233-603
Consolidated: John Mims 226-673
Sunset Bowl Youth
Bowling Buddies: Elizabeth Bach 121, Carly Ray 323; Zach Wiseman 168-445
Season High Game To Date: Jeffrey Clark 300, Dayton Willoughby 300, Craig Hohn 298; Tawny King-Burgee 234, Lory Jennings 222, Doris Lewis 222
Season High Series to Date: Craig Hohn 762, Jeffrey Clark 724, Scott Gasser 723; Doris Lewis 609, Tawny King-Burgee 572, Bobbi Barcus 568
