Cowtown Classic
Registration for the Cowtown Classic for boys and girls youth basketball teams opens Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. The tournament will be held March 18-19 in Miles City and will feature divisions for players in grades 5 through 8. The entry fee is $250 per team and includes a four-game guarantee.
Teams are entered on a first-come, first-serve basis and limited to 10 per division. Only a paid entry fee will reserve a spot in the tournament. For more information, contact Chase Tait at (406) 874-6213 or taitc@milescc.edu or visit bit.ly/MCCCowtownClassic.
