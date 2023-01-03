Big Sky State Games
Big Sky Fit Kids registration
Registration is open for Big Sky Fit Kids Tracking Challenge, a program of the Big Sky State Games. The BSFK Tracking Challenge is a free youth team physical activity and nutrition program where students track physical activity and fruit and vegetable consumption Feb. 1- April 1.
Each Big Sky Fit Kids Challenge team is coordinated by an adult team captain and consists of 10-30 kids. Teams include students from school classes, clubs, after school programs, youth groups, etc. Team captains can register their teams at bigskyfitkids.org, where they set up their personal dashboard to log their team’s activity and fruit/vegetable servings. Kids are in charge of recording their physical activity and fruit and vegetable servings on a daily recording sheet. Teams/schools that complete the BSFK Challenge tracking program are entered in drawings for $500.
For information, visit bigskyfitkids.org or call 406-254-7426.
Shape Up Montana registration
Registration for the 21st annual Shape Up Montana program is underway. Since it began in 2003, over 87,000 Montanans have logged more than 15.3 million activity miles. Shape Up Montana is a team-based healthy lifestyle program of the Big Sky State Games that helps Montanans to be more physically active and make healthier nutrition choices.
The team competition is based on accumulated activity by logging miles with the aid of an activity conversion calculator and a smartphone app. A weight loss category, based on healthful eating and physical activity, can be added at no extra charge. Teams of 4 to 10 individuals work together for three months (Feb. 1 – May 1). Mileage is converted from regular daily activities (yard work, housework) and aerobic activity (swimming, running, walking, cycling, etc.). There is a new format for 2023 where February and March is the activity tracking competition and April will be a bingo card challenge.
The cost for the three-month program is $25 ($20 for sponsors of BSSG programs). The first 500 team captains to enter their team will receive a $10 Scheels gift card. Everyone who enters receives a pair of Shape Up Montana performance socks, entry into the new Shape Up Montana Virtual 5K Walk/Run, and access to a Shape Up Montana app for easy logging on the go.
There is also the option to only participate in the virtual 5K. The virtual 5K takes place Feb. 1 – May 1. Participants will receive a T-shirt, bib, and finisher medal. The cost of the virtual 5K is $20. Participants in the 3-month program will automatically be entered in the Virtual 5K.
For information, visit shapeupmontana.org or call 406-254-7426. The sock deadline is Jan. 31 (late entries accepted).
