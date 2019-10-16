Bowling
700 series
Fireside: Mike Freund, 252-228-235-715, Monday Mixed, 211 avg.
Fireside: Austin Brug, 234-258-234-726, Pioneer, 201 avg.
Fireside: Josh Link, 268-193-254-715, Pioneer, 241 avg.
Golf
Hole-in-one
John Palagyi aced the 130-yard No. 10 hole at Par 3 using a 6 iron. Witnesses: Ed Steffans, Andy Zahn, Dick Wesnick.
Pryor Creek
Seniors: Scott Dickmann-Willie Stecher-Mike Cary-Pat Sherman 186, Riley Goggins-Tom Romine-Fred Montgomery-Joe Littrell 194, Dan Vogt-Rick Ward-Don Charpentier-Rick Reid 195, Dave Malek-John Scott-Clint MacIntyre-Arnie Bejot 196, Jerry Olson-Bill Lynn-Cliff Frank-Ron Shoen 196.
Flags: 8 Max Erickson, 5 Fred Montgomery, 4, Jim Peters, 6 Clint McIntyre, 18 Riley Goggins.
Eaglerock
Seniors: Dale Mack-Charlie Peaton-Jim Keeling-Bill Poore 108, Roger Ditto-Greg Chernesky-Del Denton-Dan Dinardi 109, Dennis Atwwell-Joe Barbero-Don Chaprentier-Parris Atherton 109.
Flags: 3 Al Krum, 9 Joe Barbero, 15 Bill Poore, 18 Del Denton.
