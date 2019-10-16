Bowling

700 series

Fireside: Mike Freund, 252-228-235-715, Monday Mixed, 211 avg.

Fireside: Austin Brug, 234-258-234-726, Pioneer, 201 avg.

Fireside: Josh Link, 268-193-254-715, Pioneer, 241 avg.

Golf

Hole-in-one

John Palagyi aced the 130-yard No. 10 hole at Par 3 using a 6 iron. Witnesses: Ed Steffans, Andy Zahn, Dick Wesnick.

Pryor Creek

Seniors: Scott Dickmann-Willie Stecher-Mike Cary-Pat Sherman 186, Riley Goggins-Tom Romine-Fred Montgomery-Joe Littrell 194, Dan Vogt-Rick Ward-Don Charpentier-Rick Reid 195, Dave Malek-John Scott-Clint MacIntyre-Arnie Bejot 196, Jerry Olson-Bill Lynn-Cliff Frank-Ron Shoen 196.

Flags: 8 Max Erickson, 5 Fred Montgomery, 4, Jim Peters, 6 Clint McIntyre, 18 Riley Goggins.

Eaglerock

Seniors: Dale Mack-Charlie Peaton-Jim Keeling-Bill Poore 108, Roger Ditto-Greg Chernesky-Del Denton-Dan Dinardi 109, Dennis Atwwell-Joe Barbero-Don Chaprentier-Parris Atherton 109.

Flags: 3 Al Krum, 9 Joe Barbero, 15 Bill Poore, 18 Del Denton.

