Golf

Pryor Creek Seniors

Senior Classic: Wiley Taylor, Gary Jensen 57.5; Daryl Wulff, Bud Johnson 59; Pat Brady, Gary Schlachter 59; Wally Sims, Ron Lassiter 59; Jim Rex, Jim Sandall 59.5; Gary Mjolsness, Rick Rogers 59.5; Bruce Dunkin, Bill Tiefenthaler 60; Paul Hart, Gordy Haman 60.5; Scott Armstrong, Bill Wrightson 61; Roger Kesler, Frank Preshern 61; Paul Miron, Mark Model 61; Barry Bolton, Dennis Robinson 61.

Lake Hills

Senior Golf League

9-Hole event: Gary Amundson, Mike Devous, Rick Stabio, Tom Thomson 59; Butch Clapper, Jake Ketterling, Bruce Mueller, Ralph Rienhart 62.

18 Hole event: Gary Doll, Marv Jochems, Milt Strong, Steve Wimpfheimer 115; Sam Kirkaldi, Bob Nisbet, Jerry Rivinius, Ron Roberts 117; Pat Petrino, Dan Carroll, Bob Frank, Chuck Morgan 117; Jim Brown, Rick Hadd, Glenn Hageman, Robert Marshall 118.

Flags: 2, Jerry Rivinius; 3, Si Simonsen; 5, Milt Strong; 9, Rod Kessler.

Laurel

Wednesday Seniors League: Bill Huyser, Mauri Kaiser, Rick Ketterling, Dennis Stevens 124; Fancis Ricci, Bob Ouren, John Palagyi, James Fust 134.

Flags: 6, Bill Huyser; 8, James Fust; 13, John Palagyi; 17, Maurie Kaiser

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

2 Net Best Ball: Dave Kinnard, Dale Hudiburgh, Jim Anderson, Larry Larson, Ben Graves 52; Jake Korell, R.J. Sullivan, Dwight Mackay, Jerry Wolf, Edward Hammer 56; Dave Rye, Jerry Hanson, Dale Owen, Jim Koessler, Mike Hansen 60.

 

