Golf
Yellowstone
Ladies Par Tee
Overall Champions: Kathy Olson & Jeri Heard.
Speakeasy: Kathy Olson & Jeri Heard 52, Tiffani Coleman & Amy Anderson 55, Liz Halverson & Morgan O’Neil 56, Ginger Nelson & Victoria Konitz 57.
Prohibition: Kari Bentson & Janice Payne 53, Karen Srensrud & Jeanne Peterson 55, Linda Clawson & Jennie Waggoner 57, Karen Finnegan & Paulette Roma 60, Laverne Royer & Darlene Rector 60.
Hanky-Panky: Pier Brewer & Tarra Pfister 56, Susie Kemmis & Pam Kaufman 60, Traci Hirsch & Cyndi Pearce 61, Mona Clark & Carolyn Campbell 63, Cari Piatkowski & Jane Erickson 63.
Great Gatsby: Trena Boyd & Deb Cole 55, Karen Hayes & Kass Crawford 58, Emily LeVeaux & Cori LaFever 58, Cindy Reno & Janet Haar 59.
Tuesday Night League
2 best ball shamble: James Sullivan/Maggie Vralsted/Shane Coleman/Tiffani Coleman/Perry Fetsch/Keri Fetsch 51; Joe Blaseg/Karyl Blaseg/Tom Madden/Twyla Best/Chad Dockter/Whitney Waylandr 54; William Black/Coleen Black/Troy Dugger/Kathie Dugger/Scott Wickam/ Kelly Wickam 56.
Flags: 4 Scott Wickam, 5 Shawn Garland, 8 Sheri Holetz, 9 Willam Black.
Yegen
Ladies
Hero & Bum
Gross: Penny Sipes/Barb Lawson/Sharon Marble/Patty Fekety 104, Bev Butorac/Michele Geer/Diane Cochran/Loretta Doll 106.
Net: Jean Becker/Elvira Wilcox/Barb Herda/Judy Reid 74.95, Rhonda Hall/Connie Aaberg/Nancy Beeter/Elaine Rist 76.2.
Flags: 10 Barb Lawson, 11 Courtney Kosovich, 12 Natalie Heinzeroth, 13 Jenn Hewett, 14 Mary Harris, 15 Michele Geer, 16 Alice Lauren, 17 Elvira Wilcox, 18 Mary Harris.
Hilands
Fun Night: Jeff Gruizenga/Bob Blackford/Jake Korell/Dennis Roberts 72, Brad Hedges/Ray Scozzari /Rich Hageman/Jerry Hanson 72.6.
Flags: 10 Bonnie Haman; 11 Carolyn Collis; 12 Dell Kay Bertino; 14 Iris Hart; 16 Laura Wilson; 18 Janet Cook; Low putts: Janet Cook, Pat Pitt.
Riverside
(Bozeman)
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro AM
Professional results: Kelby Lee 68, Ted Babcock 69, Eddie Kavran 70.
Team results: Jim Halberg/Laura Turner/Susan Haskins/Gay Elliott 129, Andrew Cortez/Val Griffith/Amber Griffith/Ashley Cortez 132, Jim Halberg/Marlys Stannebein/Shelley Vance/Lori Wubben 132, Kelbi Lee/Becky Erickson/Marilyn Vollmer/Penny Shaw 133.
Amateur Sweeps
Flight 1: Gross: Kinsey Irvin 73, Ashley Cortez 77; Net: Shelley Lehrkind 71, Kylie Perlinski 71.
Flight 2: Gay Elliott 81, Marcy Friedly 87, Barb Thomas 87; Net: Lisa McMullen 71, Tracy Kimball 72, Nancy Gerlach 73.
Flight 3: Gross: Laura Turner 88; Diane Allen 89; Net: Victoria Enger 64; Bobby Bear 70.
Big Sky State Games
35th anniversary contest
In commemoration of the Big Sky State Game’s 35th Anniversary, the BSSG is having a contest for all contestants — past and present — to report to the BSSG some of your fondest memories.
Three categories will be judged: 1) best athletic feat/accomplishment 2) best amateur sports blooper 3) best retro photo/outfit from a previous year’s event.
A $100 cash prize will be awarded to the grand prize winner and $30 Scheels gift cards will be given to the winners of the other competing categories. Winners will be announced and presented during the BSSG opening ceremonies at Daylis Stadium on Friday, July 17. The contest opens June 22. The deadline for submissions is Friday, July 10. Submit your videos and photos to info@bigskygames.org.
