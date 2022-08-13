Golf
Hole in one
Hilands: Broc Criswell aced the No. 5 hole with a 7-iron from 157 yards. Witnesses: Mike Whittmeyer, Curt Wheeler.
Yellowstone
Ladies Member-Member
Overall champions: Tiffani Coleman, Amy Boyer 57
Flight 1: Jalene Conlon, Emily LeVeaux 66; Mary Halstvedt, Randi Ellis 68.
Flight 2: Patty McLean, Donna Durham 69; Kari Bentson, Ginger Nelson 69.
Flight 3: Carol Bertolino, Janet Schroeder 66; Linda Clawson, Jami McNea 67.
Lake Hills
Pronghorn Tournament
Flags: 1. Lynn Redman 2. Laura Turner 3. Leona Wells 4. Cathy Krook 5. Karen Myszewski 6. Kim Wright 7. Peggy Muller 8. Carolyn Collis 9. Marnee Moore 10.Leona Wells 11. Brandy Bradshaw 12. Roxie Sorlien, 13. Janine Gotschall 14. Jill Quade 15. Lorri Denton 16. Shelly Hayler 18. Lisa Forsberg
Flight Events: Flight 1: Low Gross; 1st Cheri Ellis/Laura Wilson 65, 2nd Victoria Konitz/Jeanne Peterson 69, 3rd Lisa Forsberg/Del Kay Bertino 72 Low Net; 1st Cheryl Sandbak/Patty Cooper 50.78, 2nd Reese Newman/Shelly Hayler 52.15, Marnee Moore/Kristin Fairlee 57.35 Flight 2: Low Gross; 1st Shirley Ebert/Laurie Mohl 70, 2nd Janeine Gotshall/Ivy Ekle 70, 3rd Pat Pitt/Lorri Denton 75 Low Net; 1st Jeri Heard/ Nichole Trahan 50, 2nd Laura Turner/Leona Wells 50.43 3rd Cyndi Pearce/Deb Dougherty 50.78 Flight 3: Low Gross; 1st Brandy Bradshaw/Trish McGuire 72, 2nd Brenda Foster/Wendy Gabriel 76 , 3rd Lois Frank/Kelly Johnson 78 Low Net; 1st Brenda Mason/Sandy Hickson-Sanback 50.95, 2nd Baylee Eisman/Jacey Hermanson 55.5; 3rd Brooke Schmidt/Rhonda Laughman 68.5 Flight 4: Low Gross; 1st Deb Beer/Toni Hale 77, 2nd Linnhe Reed/Kim Wright 79, 3rd Pam Kaufman/Gina Palm 79 Low Net; 1st Melony Erickson/Jan Thompson 48.7, 2nd Julie Redfern/Rena Sandine 50.25,3rd Janell Keeling/Jill Quade 54.83 Flight 5; Low Gross; 1st Candy Alberi/Emily Alberi 82, 2nd Kathy Kreatz/AmyRussell 89, 3rd Mary Sue Engel/Alicia Lee 93 Low Net; 1st Jeannette Bejot/Bonnie Wutzke 52:45 2nd Donna Timmerman/ Sandy Nave 52.55, 3rd Jo Ausk/Rose Crowley 58.8 Flight 6: Low Gross;1st Karen Myszewski/Tammy Kramer 82, 2nd Mickey Edwards/Kathy Urruty 85, 3rd Jannan Clabaugh/Kyle Wollschlager 89 Low Net; 1st Kathy Jo Eskro/Angie Johnson 49.13, 2nd Sue Sumner/Bonnie Zieske 53.85, 3rd Sharon Fred/Holly Balstad 55.25 Flight 7: Low Gross; 1st Sharon Marble/Elvira Wilcox 81, 2nd Iris Hart/Bonnie Haman 83, 3rd Patty Flemming/Peggy Muller 89 Low Net; 1st Bernie Steffan-Hagen/Megan Hagen 48.33, 2nd Sherri Schlacter/Roxie Sorlien 50.5, 3rd Janis Crosmer/Judy Pirtz 58.
