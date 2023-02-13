Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Angie Kleindl 223, Margaret Bauers 563; Charlie Highsmith 244-666
Fireside Embers: Sherrie DeLeon 181, Aimee Cihak 486; Kasey Corneliusen 255-650
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shaunna Nickel 232, Shelle Barker 560; Nathan Woodard 256, Jake Marsich 703
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 136-383; Bob Hanson 233-655
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 217-595; Ace Barcus 226, Mike Brophy 590
Drifters: Dayton Willoughby 288-702
Sojourners: Carolyn Cook 217-550
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 224-600; Tom Shea 267-653
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Jennifer Lester 210-555; Brandon Albaugh 287-713
Harmonizers: Kristi Siroky 195
Six Shooters: Alysia Anderson 221, Doris Stalker 221-553
Pioneer: John Smith 268, Josh Link 759
Plaza: Sandy Persoma 200, Darla Dunham 503
Fireflies: Bridget O'Brien-George 187-516
Bowlers Edge: Nick Haney 279-771
Sportsman: Mark Sharp 299-779
T.G.I.F.: Judy Miller 190-486; Jason Thelen 234-667
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Marianna Barbero 119-332; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 278-739; Girls 11 & Under - Sky Maxwell 114-298; Boys 11 & Under - Boston Wanberg 148-343
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Cameron Gosnell 190, Cooper Thorson 502; Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 141-326; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 107-264
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 201-554; Boys 12 & Up - Jacob Fox 246-695; Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 108-295; Boys 11 & Under - Jacksyn Crew 135-370
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 201-520; Ryan Rodgers 247-579
Tuesday Nite Terror: Tawny King-Burgee 208, Doris Lewis 564; Ron Engelhardt 252-684
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 209-552; Brandon Brown 242-586
Derby: Doris Lewis 181, Val Miller 506
Wednesday Night Metro: Dale Matthaes 255, Bruce Pelzel 630
Thursday Nite Mixed: Virginia Arbogast 203, Monica Earl 525; Skip Heimbichner 231, David Earl 650
Federal: Stephanie Stevens 186-523; Joe Winters 212, Blaine Dahle 585
Consolidated: Parker Smith 221-610
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Myrical Ybarra 85-157; Boys 11 & Under - Andrew Dorsey 108-191
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Boston MacDonald 145-352; Boys 12 & Up - Landen Fink 179-478; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 154-368
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Tammy Whitaker 211-505; Justin Goselin 244-602
Wednesday Night League: Tammy Whitaker 186-553; Steve Krell 258, Rich Westberg 743
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 191-548; Ace Barcus 235, Tom Shea 629
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Violet Spooner 149-382; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg Jr 185-508; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 128-363; Boys 11 & Under - Langston Gallagher 145, Mason Hoban 406.
Double Nickel Scratch Association
The Double Nickel Scratch Association will be holding its sixth bowling tournament of the year on Sunday at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming.
Shift times are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. To confirm or reserve a place in the tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-696-9668 or by email at dalematthaes@gmail.com.
The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up for the shift.
