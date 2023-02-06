Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Melanie Jones 212, Sue French 514; Joe Larimer 268-635
Fireside Embers: Heather Kohlman 184-483; Jake Haan 269-749
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 245-625; Gene Johnson 237, Tom Spint 613
Early Risers: Marilyn Hurless 164-386; Kevin Stiles 217, Bob Hanson 567
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 169-476; Mike Brophy 244, Ace Barcus 623
Drifters: Dan Dolan 279, Jake Marsich 680
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 192, Kristi Siroky 508
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 224-607; Mike Brophy 263, Dennis Mitchell 644, Tom Sea 644
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 206, Laura Holm 569; Dean Hoyt 268-682
Harmonizers: Ann Brown 191, Mona Kramer 507
Jubilee Seniors: Joy Freeman 192-490; Bruce Phillips 201-530
Six Shooters: Angie Kleindl 234-602
Pioneer: Joel Borg 259, Ricky McBeth 259, Josh Link 715
Plaza: Pat Pitt 201-533
Fireflies: Sue French 194-507
Bowlers Edge: Doug Hayes 290, Mike Freund 772
T.G.I.F.: Jana Waters 180-498; Jason Thelen 224, Nick Miller 610
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under — Savannah Potter 122, Kinsley Link 413; Boys 11 & Under Layne Marston 111-311; Girls 12 & Up — Maliyah Walks 191-524; Boys 12 & Up - Brek Strobel 236-655
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up — Cooper Thorson 201-496; Girls 11 & Under — Camryn Thorson 123-288; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 134-296
Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under — Carolyn Kirkham 141, Haylee Krohne 3218; Boys 11 & Under — Cashius Taylor 130, Braydan Dadsen 338; Girls 12 & Up - Payton Lawrence 159, EllyAna Hale 480; Boys 12 & Up - Carl Dixon 193-538
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 221-522; Michael Armstrong 209, Joe Vanderloos 572
Tuesday Nite Terror: Brittany Brester 200-524; James Blakeley 246, Carson Potter 637
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 190-522; Ron Englehardt 229, Matt Lawson 586
Derby: Donna Degner 243-577
Wednesday Night Metro: James Tidwell 267, Mark Vinner 674
Thursday Nite Mixed: Donna Degner 199-552; David Earl 224, Dusty Eiden 643
Federal: Stephanie Stevens 171, Loni Frederickson 453; James Tidwell 246, Stephen Kirby 616
Consolidated: Logan Breshears 203-540
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under — Myrical Ybarra 99-171; Boys 11 & Under — Tarrik Barta 107, Jaibin Bell 191
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up — Carly Ray 140-382; Boys 12 & Up — Ezra Enslow 191-426; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 150-376
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Jolene Haynie 223, Katie Schultz 556; John Morris 232-635
Wednesday Night League: Kaylie Cook 214-559; Jeano Picchioni 255-684
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 192-489; Tom Shea 244-652
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Emma Bailey 143-338; Boys 12 & Up - Jace Evans 165, Isaac Sloppy 444; Girls 11 & Under - Arabella Rooney 187-440; Boys 11 & Under - Odin Chowning 165-439
Junior Gold — (Challenge Shot): Girls 12 & Up — Gillianne Ostermiller 137-471; Boys 12 & Up — RJ Westberg 207-683
