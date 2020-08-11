Golf

Lake Hills

Tuesday morning ladies

Low putts: Lois Frank.

Flags: 11 Sharon Fred, 13 Shirley Hamby, 15 Iris Hart, 17 Janet Cook, 18 Bobbie Tryan.

Yegen

Tuesday morning ladies

Odd Holes Out

1st Flight: Barb Lawson 24, Penny Sipes 26.

2nd Flight: Carol Simmons 24, Sharlene Loendorf 27.

3rd Flight: Joyce Norris 27, Rose Crowley 29.

4th Flight: Barb Herda 33, Judy Reid 34, Mary Hellenthal 34.

5th Flight: Loretta Doll 31, Lynn Tuell 33, Brenda Kirby 33, Julie Hilliard 33.

Ladies

Flags: 1 Rose Crowley, 2 Leslie Boothroyd, 3 Nancy Harris, 4 Jenn Hewett, 5 Jennie Jones, 6 Linda Brunelle, 7 Mary Harris, 8 Rhonda Lefler, 9 Rhonda Lefler.

Yellowstone

Ladies Day

Field Shots: Jennie Typanski 32, Jami McNea 34.

Flags: 2 Mona Clark, 4 Jennie Typanski, 7 Karen Stensrud, 11 Karen Rutherford, 13 Shelia Sharkey, 16 Mona Clark.

Tuesday Night League

Alternate Shot: Perry Fetsch/Keri Fetsch/Clinton Reynolds/Barbara Reynolds/Matthew Holetz/Sheri Holetz 63; Scott Wickam/Kelly Wickam/Dale Haarr/Jennifer Haarr/Shawn Garland/Robin Garland 64.

Flags: 5 Garrett Williams, 7 Cari Piatkowski, 8 Sheri Holetz, 9 Hayley Swain.

Hilands

Fun Night

Jeff Gruizenga/John Tripp/Dennis Roberts/Chet Birkeland/Jake Korell 27 (won scorecard playoff); Scott Twito/Mike Hansen/Bruce Jensen/Rich Hageman/John Ross 27; Andrew Zitzmann/Jim Hauptman/C.W. Lo/Dale Hudiburgh/Jerry Hanson 30.

