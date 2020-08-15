Golf
Yellowstone
Ladies Member-Member
Overall Winners: Amy Boyer and Tiffany Coleman 59.
Flight 1: 1, Alexis Hightower and Amanda Johnson 59; 2, Kari Bentson and Brookney Haag 60; 3, Darci Bartholomew and Jalene Conlon 63.
Flight 2: 1 (tie), Donna Durham and Robin Manning 62; 1 (tie), Karen Finnegan and Mary Halstvedt 62; 3, Karyl Blaseg and Jennifer Haar 68
Flight 3: 1, Pier Brewer and Karen Stensrud 63; 2, Linda Clawson and Jami McNea 64; 2, Traci Hirsch and Susie Kemmis 64.
Flight 4: 1, Emily LeVeaux and Rebecca Newman 62; 2, Bonnie Kellison-Dick and Norma Moore 96.
Lake Hills
Pronghorn Tournament
Flag prizes: 1, LuAnne Engh; 2, Jan Johnson; 3, Susan Coakley; 4, Laura Wilson; 5, Bonnie Wutzke; 6, Mandy Hurr; 7, Jill Quade; 8, Kathy Kuck; 9, Barb Whittle; 10, Laura Wilson; 11, Deanna Ward; 12, Iris Hart; 13, Linda Brunelle; 14, Linda Brunelle; 15, Sharon Marble; 16, Laura Wilson; 17, Janine Gotschall; 18, Gay Elliot.
