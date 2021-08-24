Golf
Hole-In-One
Tim Pfister aced the No. 6 hole at Briarwood using a wedge. Witnesses: Jesse Valdez, Steve Solberg, Bruce Hamm, Tom Peterson, and Mitch Donahue.
Eaglerock
Seniors
Alternate shot: 1, Dale Mack, Joe Barbero, Chuck Morgan, Dick Dye, 125; Todd Rose, Jim Keeling, Roy Schmidt, Scott McMillin, Ray Corcoran 126; 3, Dan Tryan, Walt Archer, Luis Diaz, Pat Joyce, 130; 3, Ron Hirsch, Joel Leite, Don Charpentier, Roger Clemmons, John Witner, 131.
Hilands
Fun Night
1 Gross, 1 Net: Steve Nitz, Chet Birkeland, Todd Torbert, Tim Mascarena 73; Bob Blackford, Scott Twito, Paul Cox, Mike Hansen 74.
