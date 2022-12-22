Bowling
Stricker bowls 6th 300 game
Billings bowler Matt Stricker rolled his sixth career 300 game Thursday night while competing in league play at Fireside Lanes.
Stricker's 746 series included games of 155, 191 and 300.
He is carrying a 206 average.
Stricker is the head golf pro at the Par 3 course.
700 series
Fireside: Nick Haney, 246-236-242-724, 218 avg.
