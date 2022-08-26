Golf
Yegen
YCTA Scramble
Gross: Venture Solutions 58.
Net: Magic City Casino 50, Atlantis Casino 52.7, Bottles & Shots 54.3.
Flags: 1, Scott Armstrong; 2, Kevin Cicero; 3, Steve Anderson; 4, Madi Tucker; 5, Jason Monroe; 6, Jeannie Schweigert; 7, Richie Erickson; 8, Tim Loudon; 9, Kirk Dehler; 10, Randy Walter; 11, Matt Stern; 12, Trent Visconti; 13, Jason Monroe; 14, Tucker Veltkamp; 15, Stewart Haney; 16, Emily Evans; 17, Vinnie Carosone; 18, Ginger Nelson.
