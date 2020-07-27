Golf
Hole-in-one
Richard Steiner aced the 145-yard, No. 3 hole with a 5-hybrid Monday at Peter Yegen. He was playing in the Senior League. Witnesses: Brian Gouldsberry, John Kemp and Wayne Everson.
Yellowstone
Ronald McDonald
Top teams: Billings Clinic Marketing 118 (Mike Follett, David Follett, Josh Hedge, Tom Kienitz); Connelly Team 124, scorecard playoff, (Mark Hutchinson, Cody Winterholler, Stephen Martens, David Mitchell); First Montana Title 124 (Quinn Donovan, Marcus Drange, Alicia Donovan, Mike Whittmayer); WIPFLI 126 (Megan Model, David Model, Jordan Hennessy, Jerry Simonson).
Yegan
Monday Seniors
Gross/Net
Front 9: Flight A, Gross: Brian Gouldsberry 36. Net, Wayne Everson 32 (card playoff), John Kemp 32, Wade Freiboth 33, Wally Holter 34, Paul Parker 35 (card playoff), Clark Swan 35. Flight B, Gross, Ray Schuld 38. Net, Dave Hilde 32, Bill Twilling 33 (card playoff), George Allen 33 (card playoff), Charles Peaton 33; Pete Conway 34 (card playoff), Tom Sghupak 34.
Back 9: Flight C, Gross, Ted Rist 38. Net, Eugene Tuka 30, Gary Salimeno 31 (card playoff), Dave kennedy 31, Steve Erickson 32 (card playoff), Bruce Rost 32 (card playoff), Leroy Knote 33. Flight D, Gross, Roy Schmidt 42. Net, Bob Peterson 30, Ray Weber 31 (card playoff), Clarke Coulter 31, Neal Nash 32 (card playoff), Bob Gilbertson 32 (card playoff), Dennis Lusin 32.
Valley View, Bozeman
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Pro results: Ted Babcock 69, Jim Halberg 70, Eddie Kavran 74.
Pro-Am teams: David Caracciolo-Chris Goldan-Joey Lovell-Tyler Erickson-Doug Weber 122; Jim Halberg-Craig Harpe-Bruce Little-Fred Jones-Brian Thomas 125; Tim Haas-Chris Haas-Ryan Saunders-Rhett Nemelka-Dustin Fasbender 127; Bill Meach-Todd Sisson-Jan Staker-Lee Levine-John Weber 128; Jack Thorsen-Willie Eide-Bob Pierce-Ken Mosby-Joe Rossman 128; Patrick McMullen-Stew Blake-Dave Wweaver-Jerry Tollefson-Ron Naber 129.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Joey Lovell 67, Chris Goldan 68, Chris Haas 69. Net, Stew Blake 68, Craig Harpe 70, Jack Thorsen 73.
Flight 2: Gross, Tim Haas 72, Mark Luce 76, Lee Levine 76. Net, Todd Harris 71, Tucker Kalberg 72, Steve Dailey 72.
Flight 3: Gross, Joe Rossman 75, Jesse Noel 77, Ryan Saunders 78, Greg Butler 81. Net, Rhett Nemelka 69, Kevin Woodin 71, Bruce Tollefson 71, Jeff Vansoest 71.
Flight 4: Gross, Mark McCarthy 80, Todd Olson 84, Kelly McLean 87, Bill Jacobs 87, John Shampeny 90. Net, Gary Peterson 68, Doug Weber 72, Allan Bowers 73, Ty Elkin 74, Dave Cobb 76.
Youth softball
Little League
Majors
Tournament of Champions
Championship game: Boulder-Arrowhead/Big Sky (Mission Ridge) 9, Burlington/Central (Wendy's) 3.
