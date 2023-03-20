Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Sue French 197-521; Travis Ernster 248, Mark Sharp 716
Fireside Embers: Sydney Harris 162-451; Kasey Corneliusen 279-727
Sunday Nite Mixed: Tawny King-Burgee 194, Shaunna Nickel 517; Paul Krengel Jr 266, Mike Shea 630
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 190-491; Bob Hanson 199-563
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 189-529, Leatha Rush 189; Mike Brophy 218, Ace Barcus 623
Drifter: Jake Marsich 289, Dayton Willoughby 701
Sojourners: Darla Dunham 513, Kristi Siroky 513
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 224-519; Mike Brophy 236-599
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 214-539; Jacob Kuper 293, Keith Bushman
Jubilee Seniors: Marcia Meloni 193-480; Bruce Phillips 205-520
Six Shooters: Jenn Guidry 209, Adey DeSocio 546
Pioneer: Josh Link 279-731
Plaza: Darla Dunham 213-552
Fireflies: Brandy Bessmer 204, Sue French 549
Bowlers Edge: Mike Freund 290, Brandon Murch 716
T.G.I.F.: Ashly Buck 195-492; Jason Thelen 234, Jeff Fronk 665
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 12 & Up - Meya Sherman 149-368; Boys 12 & Up - Chase Maxwell 213-580; Girls 11 & Under - Skye Maxwell 116-311; Boys 11 & Under - Emmanual Bull Chief 120-309
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Colton Moore 154, Cameron Gosnell 428; Girls 11 & Under - Harper Howland 134, Alexis Boyer 326; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 124-325
Balls O Fire: Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 199-472; Boys 12 & Up - William Linden 228-565; Girls 11 & Under - Carolyn Kirkham 129-328; Boys 11 & Under - Jay Krengel 114, Braydan Madsen 312
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 218-528; Rex Vukasin 245, Craig Moore 545
Tuesday Nite Terror: Lori Grimstad 192, Rhonda McJunkin 511; Chris Dunbar 225, John Grimstad 656
Tuesday Night League: Marilyn Moore 185-505; Steve Reiter 525, Brandon Brown 625
Derby: Doris Lewis 231-585
Wednesday Night Metro: Lonnie Spang 269, Ron Engelhardt 703
Thursday Nite Mixed: Marilyn Moore 182-499; Craig Moore 246-627
Federal: Cheryl Nagel 206-539; Mike Pickett 254-581
Consolidated: Steve Bodden 216, John Morris 582
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Myrical Ybarra 122-205; Boys 11 & Under - Korey Dorsey 119-206
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Adrionna Williams 135-353; Anthony Martinez 187-523
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Amy Dalke 216-535; John Morris 236-690
Wednesday Night League: Deanna Redfern 182-455; Rich Westberg 278-720
Late Starters: Bobbi Barcus 208-556; Marv Clover 235-628
Town & Country Lanes Youth
Junior Gold (4 games): Girls 12 & Up - Marianna Barbero 156-520; Boys 12 & Up - Will Linden 245-862
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyo., claimed his third straight tournament by defeating Mark Kemp from Livingston in the championship match 218-192 at Treasure Lanes in Livingston on Sunday.
With the win Brown took home $220, while Kemp earned $211.
The high game was posted Brown with a 288 in match play. The top qualifier was Curt Macha of Sheridan, Wyo., with a 999 for four games.
There were 42 bowlers who competed from Montana and Wyoming.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Mark Kemp (Livingston), Dale Matthaes, Keith Loran, Les Hicks (Livingston), Tim Zorn, Scott Gasser, Dean Hoyt, Don Loessberg (Bozeman), John Whitaker (Roundup), Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Mark Hodges (Butte), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Darin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Ron Engelhardt, Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyo.), Mike Chappell (Livingston), Dave Winslow, Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Chuck Watts (Livingston), Tom Shea, Tony Vareriano (Livingston), Darrell Reinhardt, Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Ron Cole, Kevin Stiles, Mike Hardesty (Belgrade), Vic Schell, Russ Penkal (Bozeman), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), and Leo Miller (Gillette, Wyo.).
The next tournament will be held on April 16 at Town & Country Lanes in Billings. There will be one shift of qualifying at 10 a.m. This is the finals tournament and bowlers must have bowled in three tournaments over the current year. A list of those bowlers who have qualified is on the Double Nickel Association Facebook page. If any bowler who has qualified will not be competing, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com.
