Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: McKenzie Ostermiller 211-585; Tyler Davey 268-681
Fireside Embers: Reina Whitford 190, Sydney Harris 513; Shaun Hoyt 279, Todd DeLeon 694
Sunday Nite Mixed: Shelle Barker 210-544; Paul Krengel Jr. 246, Jake Marsich 659
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 221-537; Bob Hanson 245-611
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 233, Joy Freeman 495; Ace Barcus 236, Dennis Mitchell 592
Sojourners: Pat Pitt 188, Darla Dunham 509
Heights Seniors: Marilyn Moore 169-459; Dennis Mitchell 279-687
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Betty Boltz 194, Steph Stevenson 550; Dean Hoyt 267-706
Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 200-498
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 170, Edna Mae Duncan 458; Bruce Phillips 231-563
Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 206-546
Plaza: Nicole Bykonen 179, Stacy Compton 491
Fireflies: Leona Gipe 200, Katie Mader 527
Bowlers Edge: Dale Matthaes 255, Jake Marsich 255, Chris Buckner 717
T.G.I.F.: Judy Miller 211-536; Marv Clover 257, Jason Thelen 616
Fireside Lanes Youth
Fireballs: Boys 12 & Up - Colton Moore 215-468; Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 129-334; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 82-242
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Jaimie Kunn 183-484; Dusty Eiden 236-636
Tuesday Nite Terror: Doris Lewis 189, Brittany Brewster 189, Tawny King-Burgee 513; Jim Blakeley 246, Devin Scott 656
Tuesday Night League: Jennifer Dvorak 197, Jess Hammeren 515; Dusty Eiden 258-662
Derby: Tawny King-Burgee 251-590
Wednesday Night Metro: Travis Bird 279-671
Thursday Nite Mixed: Monica Earl 210-504; Robert Vetch 213, Eric Matthews 584
Federal: Stephanie Stevenson 215-533; James Tidwell 257-621
Consolidated: John Morris 235-632
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Lily Friederichs 67-132; Boys 11 & Under - Lukis Cortez 107-201
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Adrionna Williams 129-344; Boys 12 & Up - Zach Wiseman 156, Anthony Martinez 451; Girls 11 & Under - Serenity Ingold 135-344
Town & Country Lanes
T & C Mixers: Jolene Haynie 192, Pam Brendgord 537; John Morris 279-749
Wednesday Night League: Tammy Whitaker 170-446; Gerhard Heimburger 289-757
Late Starters: Marge Arneson 185-488; Ace Barcus 255, Gary Bostrom 629
Town & Country Youth
Saturday Shooters: Girls 12 & Up - Elizabeth Picchioni 121-342; Boys 12 & Up - RJ Westberg Jr 235-700; Girls 11 & Under - Aliyah Rooney 127-330; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hoban 214-503
Junior Gold: RJ Westberg Jr 279, Jacob Fox 861 (4 games)
Double Nickel Scratch Association
Barry Campbell of Forsyth claimed the Double Nickel title Sunday at Evergreen Lanes by defeating Robert Brown of Wapati, Wyoming, in the championship match 204-191.
With the win on his home lanes, Campbell took home $180 while Brown pocketed $166 for his efforts.
The high game was posted by Scott Gasser with a 279 in match play. The top qualifier was Tim Zorn with an 855 for four games. The high series was posted by Gasser with a 719 in match play.
There were 32 bowlers who competed from North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana. The order of finish is listed below and bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings.
Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Robert Brown (Wapati, Wyoming), Dan Dolan, Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyoming), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyoming), Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyoming), Tom Shea, Scott Gasser, Dean Hoyt, Dave Winslow, Ken Carcich (Sheridan, Wyoming), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Dale Matthaes, Stu Summers, Ron Engelhardt, Monte Hauge (Ashland), Leo Miller (Gillette, Wyoming), Darin Henderson (Greybull, Wyoming), Keith Loran, Tim Zorn, Keith Olson (Watford City, N.D.), John Whitaker (Roundup), Darrell Reinhardt, Bert Stiles (Broadview), Kevin Stiles, Fred Larson (Grenora, N.D.), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyoming), Louis Mogle (Forsyth), Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyoming), Vern Tasa (Williston, N.D.), Charlie Speake (Colstrip), and Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyoming).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, January 15 at Cloud Peak Lanes in Sheridan, Wyoming. There will be one shift of qualifying with shift time at 10 a.m.. This tournament will be strictly for the senior bowlers who are 55 and older, or bowlers who are 54 and turning 55 by April 2023, with both men and women eligible to bowl.
If any bowlers are planning on attending the next tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or email at dalematthaes@gmail.com to reserve a place in the tournament.
