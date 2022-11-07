Bowling
Fireside Lanes
Fireside Weekenders: Kenzie Ostermiller 192, Velma Highsmith 539; Travis Ernster 259-717
Fireside Embers: Shayne Frank 211, Sydney Harris 492; Casey Degner 233, Jeff Clark 627
Sunday Nite Mixed: Debbie Farrar 208, Tawny King-Burgee 560; Craig Nickel 269, JJ Hill 641
Early Risers: Mary Purcell 185-452; Bob Hanson 228-584
Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-561; Ace Barcus 220-615
Drifters: Shawn King 237, Scott Gasser 670
Sojourners: Karen Svenby 194, Carolyn Cook 501
Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 216-566; Howard Hoff 223, Ace Barcus 617
Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 226-559; Mitch Lawson 246-660
Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 183
Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 182-462; Lyle Gabrian 200, Bruce Phillips 589
Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 218-519
Pioneer: Jacob Kuper 289-750
Plaza: Joanne Dodd 180, Pat Pitt 478
Fireflies: Sue French 208-488
Bowlers Edge: Kyle Armstrong 290-731
T.G.I.F.: MaryLynn Purcell 177, Izzy Schmalz 466; Jason Thelen 222, Marv Clover 550
Fireside Lanes Youth
Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Jesselin Love 107, Kinsley Link 342; Boys 11 & Under - Boston Wanberg 107-306; Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 194, Maliyah Walks 467; Boys 12 & Up - Quintin Gibbs 245-644
Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 101-275; Boys 11 & Under - Jacksyn Crew 155-371; Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 224-567; Boys 12 & Up - Dylan Martin 203, Gabriel Morgan 546
Fireballs: Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 102-283; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 117-258; Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 179-472
Sunset Bowl
Moonlighters: Karen Olesen 185, Jaimie Kunn 476; Jeremy Ray 241-612
Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 215-578; Trevor Dimon 257-641
Tuesday Night Mixed Legue: Marilyn Moore 208-580; Ron Engelhardt 243-670
Derby: Doris Lewis 197-520
Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 261-736
Thursday Nite Mixed: Marilyn Moore 207-551; Ricco Streitmatter 244, David Strum 642
Federal: Cheryl Nagel 180-506; Stephen Kirby 226-649
Consolidated: Dusty Eiden 229-609
Mystic: Marianne Kale 245, Kaylie Cook 642
Sunset Bowl Youth
Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Lily Friederichs 73-97; Boys 11 & Under - Lukis Cortez 81-145
Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Carly Ray 152-391; Boys 11 & Up - Anthony Martinez 207-457; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hust 186
