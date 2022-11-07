Bowling

Fireside Lanes

Fireside Weekenders: Kenzie Ostermiller 192, Velma Highsmith 539; Travis Ernster 259-717

Fireside Embers: Shayne Frank 211, Sydney Harris 492; Casey Degner 233, Jeff Clark 627

Sunday Nite Mixed: Debbie Farrar 208, Tawny King-Burgee 560; Craig Nickel 269, JJ Hill 641

Early Risers: Mary Purcell 185-452; Bob Hanson 228-584

Fireside Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 195-561; Ace Barcus 220-615

Drifters: Shawn King 237, Scott Gasser 670

Sojourners: Karen Svenby 194, Carolyn Cook 501

Heights Seniors: Bobbi Barcus 216-566; Howard Hoff 223, Ace Barcus 617

Tuesday Nite Mixed: Amy Lumpkin 226-559; Mitch Lawson 246-660

Harmonizers: Mona Kramer 183

Jubilee Seniors: Kathy Galbreath 182-462; Lyle Gabrian 200, Bruce Phillips 589

Six Shooters: Adey DeSocio 218-519

Pioneer: Jacob Kuper 289-750

Plaza: Joanne Dodd 180, Pat Pitt 478

Fireflies: Sue French 208-488

Bowlers Edge: Kyle Armstrong 290-731

T.G.I.F.: MaryLynn Purcell 177, Izzy Schmalz 466; Jason Thelen 222, Marv Clover 550

Fireside Lanes Youth

Razzle Dazzle: Girls 11 & Under - Jesselin Love 107, Kinsley Link 342; Boys 11 & Under - Boston Wanberg 107-306; Girls 12 & Up - Kylie Bertrand 194, Maliyah Walks 467; Boys 12 & Up - Quintin Gibbs 245-644

Balls O Fire: Girls 11 & Under - Haylee Krohne 101-275; Boys 11 & Under - Jacksyn Crew 155-371; Girls 12 & Up - EllyAna Hale 224-567; Boys 12 & Up - Dylan Martin 203, Gabriel Morgan 546

Fireballs: Girls 11 & Under - Camryn Thorson 102-283; Boys 11 & Under - Dallas Parkins 117-258; Boys 12 & Up - Cooper Thorson 179-472

Sunset Bowl

Moonlighters: Karen Olesen 185, Jaimie Kunn 476; Jeremy Ray 241-612

Tuesday Nite Terror: Kathy Stiles 215-578; Trevor Dimon 257-641

Tuesday Night Mixed Legue: Marilyn Moore 208-580; Ron Engelhardt 243-670

Derby: Doris Lewis 197-520

Wednesday Night Metro: Jasyn Fox 261-736

Thursday Nite Mixed: Marilyn Moore 207-551; Ricco Streitmatter 244, David Strum 642

Federal: Cheryl Nagel 180-506; Stephen Kirby 226-649

Consolidated: Dusty Eiden 229-609

Mystic: Marianne Kale 245, Kaylie Cook 642

Sunset Bowl Youth

Sundusters: Girls 11 & Under - Lily Friederichs 73-97; Boys 11 & Under - Lukis Cortez 81-145

Bowling Buddies: Girls 12 & Up - Carly Ray 152-391; Boys 11 & Up - Anthony Martinez 207-457; Boys 11 & Under - Mason Hust 186

