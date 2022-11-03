Golf

Pryor Creek

Senior Men's League

Wednesday

Waltz Time

Results: Ray Koschel/Bruce Dunkin/Gerry Bittner/Dick Dye 122; Cliff Pickens/Dan Vogt/Wiley Taylor/Ron Lassiter 133; Scott Dickinson/Keith Carpenter/Fred Montgomery/Pat Sherman 134; Bruce Grendahl/Jim Moody/Michael Cary/Daryl Wulff 136 (scorecard playoff).

