Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League
Wednesday
Waltz Time
Results: Ray Koschel/Bruce Dunkin/Gerry Bittner/Dick Dye 122; Cliff Pickens/Dan Vogt/Wiley Taylor/Ron Lassiter 133; Scott Dickinson/Keith Carpenter/Fred Montgomery/Pat Sherman 134; Bruce Grendahl/Jim Moody/Michael Cary/Daryl Wulff 136 (scorecard playoff).
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.