Golf
Laurel Golf Club
Billings Clinic Ladies
Gross: 1, Tara Grazely, Amanda Johnson, Jenn Andrus, Alexis Hightower 61. Net: Margo Salsbery, Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Carol Beam 52; 2, Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Vita Fuhrman, Deb Bonogofsky 56; 3, Katie Edwards, Katie Michunovich, Erin Robbins, Lorinda Lucas 57.
