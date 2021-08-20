Golf

Laurel Golf Club

Billings Clinic Ladies

Gross: 1, Tara Grazely, Amanda Johnson, Jenn Andrus, Alexis Hightower 61. Net: Margo Salsbery, Kari Long, Laurie Walter, Carol Beam 52; 2, Kee Dunning, Stacey Stellflug, Vita Fuhrman, Deb Bonogofsky 56; 3, Katie Edwards, Katie Michunovich, Erin Robbins, Lorinda Lucas 57.

