Golf

Hole in one

Pryor Creek: Jack Butorac made a hole in one on the No. 12 hole of the Elmer Link course. Butorac used a 7-iron from 142 yards. Witnesses: Doug Swift, Zero Jense, and Chuck Jensen.

Pryor Creek: Troy Ask used a 7-iron to ace the 160-yard, No. 5 hole.

Pryor Creek

Wednesday Night Ladies League

Flags: 10, Laurie Hufnagel; 11, Sue Vinton; 12, Sue Vinton; 13, Ann Beals; 14, Lisa Perry; 15, LaVon Ashworth; 16, Cindy Taylor; 17, Sharon Spooner; 18,-Sue Walton.

Par 3

Senior Club championship

Flight 1: Gross: Eddie Sandoval 126, Riley Goggins 128. Net: Jesse Mota 108.6, Chuck Morgan 110.

Flight 2: Gross: Daryl Stricker 138, Walt Davidson 145. Net: Eugene Sawyer 105.8, Mel Raatz 108.4

Flight 3: Gross: Jim Lindberg 142, Jim Besel 160. Net: Gary Amundson 100, Bill Botnen 102.

