Golf
Hole in one
Pryor Creek: Jack Butorac made a hole in one on the No. 12 hole of the Elmer Link course. Butorac used a 7-iron from 142 yards. Witnesses: Doug Swift, Zero Jense, and Chuck Jensen.
Pryor Creek: Troy Ask used a 7-iron to ace the 160-yard, No. 5 hole.
Pryor Creek
Wednesday Night Ladies League
Flags: 10, Laurie Hufnagel; 11, Sue Vinton; 12, Sue Vinton; 13, Ann Beals; 14, Lisa Perry; 15, LaVon Ashworth; 16, Cindy Taylor; 17, Sharon Spooner; 18,-Sue Walton.
Par 3
Senior Club championship
Flight 1: Gross: Eddie Sandoval 126, Riley Goggins 128. Net: Jesse Mota 108.6, Chuck Morgan 110.
Flight 2: Gross: Daryl Stricker 138, Walt Davidson 145. Net: Eugene Sawyer 105.8, Mel Raatz 108.4
Flight 3: Gross: Jim Lindberg 142, Jim Besel 160. Net: Gary Amundson 100, Bill Botnen 102.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.