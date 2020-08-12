Golf

Lake Hills

Seniors

2 best ball: Gary Amundson, Rich Lorenz, Rob McDonald, Dave Williams 61; Steve Ballock, Dan Carroll, Si Simonsen, George Zorzakis 63; Gary Doll, Gene Fisher, Mike Sullivan, Gary Ugrin 63; Ted Cerise, Terry Lane, Dale Nagel 64; John Hamby, Bob Holloway, Pat Petrino, Ken Silvernagel 64; John Glen, George Hageman, Glenn Hageman, Tom Willis 64.

Flags: 10 Rod Kessler, 11 Jim Kern, 15 Doug Stenglein, 17 Terry Lane.

Par 3

Ones

Flight 1: Elvira Wilcox 34, Penny Sipes 35, Carol Simmons 35, Joyce Pulley 36, Corrine Grimm 37.

Flight 2: Barb Grubbs 37, Jeanette Bejot 37, Carol Jensen 39, Jean Becker 40, Joyce Amos 40, Sandy Leach 40, Joyce Norris 42.

Flight 3: Brenda Kirby 41, Margaret Solheim 45, Dez Wyman 45, Sheri Raush 46, Alice Nickoloff 46, Donna Sipes 48

Hilands

Wednesday Seniors

Shamble: C.W. Lo/Jim Anderson/Jerry Hanson/David Prewitt 55; Jim Hauptman/Dale Hudiburgh/Chet Birkelad/Dave Kinard 58.

Ladies

Fun Night: Deb Walker/Kathy Barr/Rhonda Diefenderfer/Karen Korell 29; Tarra Grazley/Heather Elkin/Danylle Volbrecht/Brooke Grosskopf 29; Jill Venable/Mary Knisely/Shannon Jensen/Katie Osborne 31.

Yegen

Wednesday Seniors

Beat the pro: Dan Bergstrom 62, Jim Norris 63, Archie Caraveau 64, Bob Peterson 64, Bill Turnquist 64.

Tags

Load comments