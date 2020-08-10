Golf
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Top professionals: Andrew Cortez 71, Marcus Mayer 74, Jeff Allen 75, Tom Anderson 75.
Pro-Am teams: Jeff Allen-Kevin Woodin-Garrett Woodin-Paul O'Neil-Blake Finn 202; Tom Anderson-Kelly McLean-Lane Cyphers-Mike Reiter-Jim O'Neil 203; Sean Benson-Carey Ziebarth-Matthew Lofstrom-Paul Keneally-Greg Hart 203; Andrew Cortez-Bob Ulrich-John Reed-Jim Heath-Jeff Cochrane 204; Jeff Allen-Steve Falls Down-Caleb Trost-Logan Martin-Riley Lawrence 205.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Sean Benson 67, Garrett Woodin 72, Caleb Trost 72, Dalton Kangas 72. Net, Paul O'Neil 71, Matthew Lofstrom 72, Garrett Woodin 72.
Flight 2: Gross, Kinsey Irvin 76, Jim O'Neil 78, Sam Norman 79, Casey Durbin 79. Net, Carey Ziebarth 73, Kraig Balcer 73, Gerry Fagan 74.
Flight 3: Gross, Jim Heath 79, Pete Peterson 80, Frank Thompson 81. Net, John D'autremont 73, John Reed 73,m Aidan Binau 74, Greg Hart 74.
Flight 4: Gross, Kelly McLean 78, Jeff Cochrane 83, Mike Reiter 86. Net, Dane Gamble 68, Steve Solberg 69, Justin Goselin 72.
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Hollywood 333
Front 9: Bob Turnquist-Tom Shupak-Tom McBride-Clarke Coulter 57; Wade Freiboth-Bob Skates-Bill Turnquist-Dennis Lusin 59; Greg Branstetter-Dave Cantrell-Bill Pedersen-Dennis Zimdars 62; Brian Gouldsberry-Rico Brennan-Gerald Yager-John Diekhans 63; Bill Comstock-Dan Bergstrom-Jim Norris-Dennis McKnire 64 (card playoff).
Back 9: Jack Gauer-Wes Stahl-Gary Salimino-Jim Hatten 59 (card playoff); George Allen-Dave Kennedy-Rick Lenhardt-Roy Schmidt 59; Jim Ashcraft-Lew Gundlach-Tommy Johnson-Jim Wagner 60; Phil Hageman-Bill Twilling-Bill Houghton-Bob Peterson 61 (card playoff); Ed Butler-Gary VanWingen-Gary Lefor-Wayne Lieschner 61 (card playoff).
Laurel
Club championships
Men
Flight 1: 1st, Nate Bailey (138, won in playoff); 2nd, Paul O'Neil (138); 3rd, John Galt (140) Flight 2: 1st, Tom Gruel (160); 2nd, Jim O'Neil (162); 3rd, Eric Holden (170) Flight 3: 1st, Tim Casey (172); 2nd, Tim Keating (175); 3rd, Mark Hilario (184)
Seniors
Flight 1: 1st, Vince Winterhalter (154, won in playoff); 2nd, Alex Anderson (154); 3rd, Terry Caekaert (155). Flight 2: 1st, Rob Engh (162); 2nd, Bill Tiefenthaler (165); 3rd, Jim Murphy (178).
Super Seniors
Flight 1: 1st, Rick Smith (156); 2nd, Tom Buller (157); 3rd, Verle Davison (160) Flight 2: T1st, John McMurray (172); T1st, Marc Lackman (172); 3rd, Gary Dick (173).
Women
Flight 1: 1st, Morgan O'Neil (153); 2nd, Ashley Cortez (157). Flight 2: 1st, Lisa Reimer (183); T2nd, Jennie Wagoner (187); T2nd, Julie Fauth (187). Flight 3: 1st, Linda Weidler (212); 2nd, Marcia Hafner (215).
Senior
Champion: Tracey Michael (173).
Yellowstone
A Waiting Child Golf Classic
Division 1: 1st, 127, Team Hedge (John Hedge, Josh Hedge, Seth Hedge, CB Wagner) 2nd, 128, Stifel Investments/U Bar S Real Estate (John Ussin, Chris Hunter, Kevin Anthony, Cash Golden); 3rd, 129, Econo Print (Jim Berry, Samuel Berry, Jake Hedge, Greg Kemmis).
Division 2: 1st, 127 Arrowhead Marketing, (Tim Keating, Marcus Drange, Dana Bishop, Jason Milburn); 2nd, 128, SCL Health St. Vincent (Ty Elkin, Danielle Moore, Scott Aspenlieder, Nicole Mehling); 3rd, 128, Team Beers (Bobby Beers, Shelby Waldron, Mark Selby, Todd Vralsted).
Individual Low Gross: 1st, 66, Jake Hedge.
Individual Low Net: 1st, 60 Jason Milburn; 2nd, 62, Wayne Hirsch.
Hilands
Hilands Fling (Member-Guest)
Overall winners: Mark Hunt-Broc Criswell 125
“Flung” winners: Paul Cox- Garry Cox 141 (66 on Saturday)
Flight A (Saturday): T1st, Ryan Venable-Bill Schwarzkoph 66; T1st Greg Kemmis-Rod Kastelitz 66; 3rd, Trenton Bentz-Joe Stockton 68.
Flight A (Overall): 1st, Greg Kemmis-Rod Kastelitz 134; 2nd, Trenton Bentz-Joe Stockton 137; T3rd, Ryan Truscott-Frank Costello 138; T3rd, Eric Mueller -Tim Kienitz 138; T3rd, Cote Mangel-Tony Fisher 138.
Flight B (Saturday): 1st, Zach Robbins-Gabe Lapido 65; 2nd, Curt Wheeler-Todd Atkinson 68; 3rd, JJ Morin-Ken Kallem 69.
Flight B (overall): 1st, Zach Robbins-Gabe Lapido 134; 2nd, Jim Bennett–Bryce Olson 136; 3rd, Curt Wheeler–Todd Atkinson 137.
Flight C (Saturday): 1st, Scott Aspenlieder-Robbie Neihart 61; 2nd, Ty Elkin–Kevin Woodin 63; 3rd, Mark Hunt–Broc Criswell 64.
Flight C (overall): 1st, Mark Hunt-Broc Criswell 125; 2nd, Scott Aspenlieder-Robbie Neihart 129; 3rd, Ty Elkin-Kevin Woodin 132.
Flight D (Saturday): 1st, Mike Whittmeyer-Mark Johnson 65; 2nd, Paul Cox-Garry Cox 66; 3rd, Brad Griffin-Greg Hardy 68.
Flight D (overall): 1st, Mike Whittmeyer-Mark Johnson 131; 2nd, Randy Bentley-Brandon Bentley 135; 3rd, Jeff Gruizenga-Greg Bigwood 137.
Flight E (Saturday): 1st Matt Robertson-Kevin Kraft 66; 2nd, Joe Cruikshank-Ron Carlson 68; 3rd, Jim Espy-Hugh Espy 69.
Flight E (overall): 1st, Matt Robertson-Kevin Kraft 137; 2nd, Joe Cruikshank-Ron Carlson 138; 3rd, Jim Espy-Hugh Espy 141.
