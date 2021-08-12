Golf
Yegen
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
2 Bets Balls
Results: 1, Kevin Brewer, Bruce Hamm, Marc Lackman, John Witner, 115; 2, Dan Tryan, Frank Richter, Dale Nagel, Chuck Morgan, 119; 3, Lloyd Hossner, Joe Nickisch, Lane Snyder, Jack Payne, 121; 4, Milt Strong, Jerry Rivinius, Bill Bernhard, Don Charpentier, 122.
Gross: 1, Ned Johnerson, 74; 2, John Steele, 76. Net: 1, Lane Synder, 63; 2, 65s/C-Don Charpentier; 3, 65s/C-Chuck Morgan; 4, Bruce Hamm.
Ladies Morning League
8/10 Odd Holes Out
Flight 1: Dorean Blackketter 24, Jo Ausk 25, Jane Erickson 26.
Flight 2: Gina Zeilstra 27, Nancy Willkom 27, Elaine Rist 28.
Flight 3: Kathy Kuck 27, Sharon Marble 28, Sharon Albery 29.
Flight 4: Judy Reid 30, Carol Gilham 31, Patty Fekety 31, Marge Myhra 31.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Senior Cup Individual Matches
Bob Nisbet 1 Up over George Zorzakis
Rod Kessler 1 Up over Todd Koepp
Dave Williams 1 Up over Glenn Hageman
Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Si Simonsen
Randy Holm 4 & 3 over Gary Pearsall
Rich Lorenz 3 & 2 over Bob Holloway
Ralph Blee 4 & 3 over Jim Keeling
Rob McDonald 2 & 1 over Bob Frank
Jack Wahl 6 & 5 over Larry Brensdal
Del Hayter 1 Up over Robert Marshall
Wednesday Evening League
Gross: Patty Cooper, Katie Winden, 40. Net: Dani Bestrom, Karlene Lehfeldt, 32.
