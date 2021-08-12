Golf

Yegen

Yellowstone County Senior Interclub 

2 Bets Balls

Results: 1, Kevin Brewer, Bruce Hamm, Marc Lackman, John Witner, 115; 2, Dan Tryan, Frank Richter, Dale Nagel, Chuck Morgan, 119; 3, Lloyd Hossner, Joe Nickisch, Lane Snyder, Jack Payne, 121; 4, Milt Strong, Jerry Rivinius, Bill Bernhard, Don Charpentier, 122.

Gross: 1, Ned Johnerson, 74; 2, John Steele, 76. Net: 1, Lane Synder, 63;  2, 65s/C-Don Charpentier; 3, 65s/C-Chuck Morgan; 4, Bruce Hamm.

Ladies Morning League

8/10 Odd Holes Out

Flight 1: Dorean Blackketter 24, Jo Ausk 25, Jane Erickson 26.

Flight 2: Gina Zeilstra 27, Nancy Willkom 27, Elaine Rist 28.

Flight 3: Kathy Kuck 27, Sharon Marble 28, Sharon Albery 29.

Flight 4: Judy Reid 30, Carol Gilham 31, Patty Fekety 31, Marge Myhra 31.

Lake Hills

Yellowstone Senior Cup Individual Matches

Bob Nisbet 1 Up over George Zorzakis

Rod Kessler 1 Up over Todd Koepp

Dave Williams 1 Up over Glenn Hageman

Gary Ugrin 4 & 3 over Si Simonsen

Randy Holm 4 & 3 over Gary Pearsall

Rich Lorenz 3 & 2 over Bob Holloway

Ralph Blee 4 & 3  over Jim Keeling

Rob McDonald 2 & 1 over Bob Frank

Jack Wahl 6 & 5 over Larry Brensdal

Del Hayter 1 Up over Robert Marshall

Wednesday Evening League

Gross:  Patty Cooper, Katie Winden, 40. Net:  Dani Bestrom, Karlene Lehfeldt, 32.

Tags

Load comments