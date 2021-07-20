Your Sports

Golf

Yellowstone C.C. 

Tuesday Night League

Couples Chapman: 1, Phil Deangeli/Jennifer Smith 32; 2(tie), Joe Blaseg/Karyl Blaseg 33; 2(tie), Jim Sullivan/Amy Boyer 33; 4, Eric Holden/Becky Desin 34; 5(tie), Ed Dean/Bonnie Dean 35; 5(tie), John McCalla/Jennifer McCalla 35; 5(tie), Jeffrey Boyd/Trena Boyd 35.

Flags: Long Putt No. 3 Jeffrey Boyd; Long Putt No. 7 Bonnie Dean; Closest To Pin No. 5 Stephen Zabawa; Closest to Pin No. 8 Lynda Stoner.

Ladies day

Low Putts

Flight 1: 1, Jennie Typanski 33; 2, Robin Manning 35.

Flight 2: 1, Pier Brewer 33; 2, Patty McLean 34.

Flight 3: 1, Karen hayes 36; 2, Norma Moore 34.

Nine Holes: 1, Sylvia McCalla 16.

Flags: 2 Twyla Best; 7 Mona Clark; 13 Patty McLean; 15 Jennie Typanski; 16 Linda Clawson.

Lake Hills

Ladies Morning

Results: Sue Sumner, Del Kay Bertino, Mary Sue Engel, Carolyn Collis, Bonnie Zieske, Lisa Forsberg, Peggy Muller.

Low Putts: Lois Frank 14, Laura Wilson 14

Hilands

Tuesday Men's Fun Night

Shamble/2 Net: 1, Jeff Guizenga/Dennis Roberts/Bob Blackford/Greg Wood 58; 2(tie), Bryce Finnman/Tim Mascerena/Rich Hageman/Dean Studer 59; 2(tie), Todd Torbert/Chet Birkeland/Craig Wiggs/Dwight Mackay 59.

Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am

Pro: 1, Andrew Cortez 70; 2, Tom Anderson 71; 3, Garret Nielson 74.

Pro-Am: 1, Andrew Cortez/Ashley Cortez/Val Griffith/Amber Griffith 128; 2, Garret Nielson/Victoria Enger/Cathy Grace/Johann Eekhoff 128; 3, Mike Bohlman/Laurie  Lee/Teresa Elcher/Mary Jo Lewis 129; 4, Tom Anderson/Jeri Heard/Tracey Michael/Kadence Fischer..132.

Amatuer Sweeps

Flight 1: Gross: 1, Kadence Fischer...79; 2, Ashley Cortez 80. Net: 1, Kee Dunningm 70; 2, Sandy Wilson 71.

Flight 2: Gross: 1, Val Griffith 89; 2, Laurie Lee 90. Net: 1, Candice Godfrey 69; 2, Karen Holcombe 70.

Flight 3: Gross: 1, Traci Hirsch 94; 2, Leoma Wells 97; 3, Jan Cronin 97. Net: 1, Alicia Lee 65; 2, Victoria Enger 68.

Yegen

Ladies Morning

Gross: Penny Sipes, Elvira Wilcox, Cathy Wagenhals, Patty Fekety 33. Jane Erickson, Sharlene Loendorf, Judy Reid 36.

Net: Deb Wright, Diane Lusin, Beverly Butorac, Judy Northam 27.5. Nancy Schieno, Elaine Rist, Kathy Kuck, Julie Hilliard 29.7.

Ladies Night 

Results: 1 Leslie Sills; 2 Robin Deguara; 3 Laurie Gowan; 4 Heather Biggerstaff; 5 Shae Nielsen; 6 Kim Krieger; 7 Eli Cooper; 8 Heather Biggerstaff; 9 Renea Parker.

Eaglerock

Senior Golf League

Results: 1, Dan Tryan/Greg Charnesky/Blaine Purington/Pat Joyce 124; 2, Tom Feeley/Mike Joyce/Dick Kosmicki/Ken Haag 126; 3, Dale Mack/Jim Keeling/Joel Leite/Bob Schicktanz 128; 4, Allen Krum/Roy Schmidt/Dick Dye/Roger Clemmons 132.

Flags: Dale Mack/Jim Keeling/Robert Foote/Ron Peterson.

Yellowstone County Junior Golf 

at Laurel

July 19

BOYS 16-17: 1. Sam Norman 36; 2.  Cameron Hackmann 38; 3. Cade Wagner 39.

BOYS 15: 1.Kyle Kennah 43; 2.  Trayson Hart 44; 3. Keaton Miller 45.

BOYS 14: 1. Palmer Coleman 45; 2. Eli Stenberg 45; 3. Alexander Brester 43.

BOYS 13: 1.Caleb Fornshell 38; 2. Riley Meyer 42; 3. Jackson Eckley 43.

BOYS 12: 1.Gabe Glassing 49; 2. Avery Hunter 51; 3. Cash Toscano 57.

BOYS 11: 1. Jace Pimley 48; 2. Cord Logan 49; 3. Jack Nielsen 50.

BOYS 8-10: 1. Shawn Bryson 27; 2. Silas Wyckoff 27; 3. Dax Winterholler 28.

GIRLS 15-17: 1. Hannah Adams  36; 2. Kadence Fischer 37; 3. Isabella Johnson 37.

GIRLS 11-14: 1. Paige Loberg 56.                                          

GIRLS 8-10: 1. Avery Norman 25; 2. Arabella Harris 37.

