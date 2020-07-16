Golf
Hole-In-One
Kaleb Perdew made a hole-in-one on the 120-yard No. 14 hole at Par 3 on Thursday with a sand wedge. Witnesses: Kelsey Perdew, James Leaphart.
Par 3
Men's Seniors
2 Best Balls: Eddie Sandoval/Roy Thompson/Gary Lemke/Keith Buxbaum 90; Roger Ditto/Fred Faber/Charles Paris/Jerry Fawcett 91; Chuck Morgan/Bart Rice/Bob Gaughen/John Mota 94; Jack Butorac/Lowell Dunlop/Jim Lindberg/Gary Amundson 95.
