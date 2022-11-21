Big Sky State Games
Figure skating registration opens
Registration is open for figure skating at the 38th annual Big Sky State Games. The event runs Jan. 13-15, 2023 at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings. Register at bigskygames.org.
The top three medalists in each event of figure skating will qualify for the State Games of America 2024 in San Diego. The State Games of America are held every other year.
Big Sky State Games Figure Skating is a sanctioned U.S. Figure Skating event. Each sport of the State Games is supported by the volunteer efforts of sport commissioners. The figure skating commissioners are Alex McCready and Cathy Goettel.
Spring events will take place in March and April for ice hockey, flag football, dance and curling. Most of the BSSG events will be July 14-16 in Billings. For information, call 406-254-7426 or visit the website at bigskygames.org.
Fall Fit Kids Day prize awarded
Fall Fit Kids Day, a program of Big Sky Fit Kids/Big Sky State Games, was held Sept. 12-Oct. 31 with approximately 800 participants. Fit Kids Day takes place in the fall and celebrates youth fitness where participating schools, groups or classrooms plan 30 consecutive minutes of aerobic activity with 100% of attending student participation in one day. At the conclusion of the 2022 fall program, one organization was drawn and received $500 to be directed toward health or physical education. Highland Elementary School of Billings was selected.
Bowling
Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association
LOVELL, Wyo. — Scott Gasser of Billings claimed the top spot by defeating Fred Larson of Grenora, N.D., 207-174 in the challenge championship match at the Double Nickel Scratch Bowling Association tour stop on Sunday at Rose City Lanes.
Larson forced the second match by winning the first match, 204-196.
With the win Gasser earned $235, while Larson took home $210.
The high game was posted by Keith Loran with a 289 game in qualifying. The top qualifier was Keith Loran with a 962 for four games.
There were 40 bowlers who competed from Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota.
Order of finish (bowlers with no hometown listed are from Billings): Gasser, Larson (Grenora, N.D.), Mike Kitchen (Lovell, Wyo.), Barry Campbell (Forsyth), Keith Loran, Chester Gilliam (Lovell, Wyo.), Robert Brown (Wapati, Wyo.), Charlie Fergerson (Hardin), Dean Hoyt, Stu Summers, Forrest Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Darrin Henderson (Greybull, Wyo.), Tom Shea, Don Whiteman (Powell, Wyo.), Will Powers (Sheridan, Wyo.), Jim Hill, Craig Nickel, Dale Matthaes, Monte Haugen (Ashland), Curt Macha (Sheridan, Wyo.), Don Loessberg (Bozeman), Ron Schmidt (Lovell, Wyo.), Curt Davey (Red Lodge), Todd Phillips (Deaver, Wyo.), Dave Winslow, Tim Zorn, Rick Eades (Lovell, Wyo.), Bob Pribyl, Fred Kunz (Cody, Wyo.), Moe Cole (Riverton, Wyo.), Brad Tippetts (Lovell, Wyo.), Russ Penkal (Bozeman).
The next tournament will be held on Sunday, Dec. 18 at Evergreen Lanes in Forsyth. There will be two shifts of qualifying at 9 and 11 a.m. The second shift is limited to the first 32 bowlers who sign up. If bowlers want to bowl at this tournament, contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104 or dalematthaes@gmail.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.