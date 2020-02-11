Basketball

Men's Rec

A/B2: Sean O'Daniel State Farm 63, Teepee Mike's/Quick Lube 54; Hamman Law 95, DTS Pallet 72.

C2: Gold Standard Roofing 80, Marsich Investments/Chain Construction 60.

Medicine Crow: T.O. Construction 88, One Hit Wonders 83; MWFBI 66, Bye Week 59; Blue Cats 102, Team Martin 51.

Bowling

700 Series

Fireside: Mike Freund, 261-225-222-708, Monday Mixed, 215 avg.

Double Nickel Association Tournament 

The Double Nickel Association's fifth tournament of the year will be held at Rose City Lanes in Lovell, Wyoming, on Feb. 16. Shift times are at 9 and 11 a.m. Limited availability per shift. For more information and confirmation, please contact Dale Matthaes at 406-652-3104, or at dalematthaes@gmail.com.

Tags

