Golf
Hole-In-One
Steve Nitz aced the 173-yard, No. 12 hole Saturday at Hilands using a 4-hybrid. Witnesses were Ryan Truscott, Dave Kalberg, Jim Pickens, Andy Zitzmann, Greg Wood and Eddie Kavran.
Yegen
Wednesday Senior League
Waltz Time: 1, Jim Ashcraft, Russ Riesinger, Brian Reay, Neal Nash 113; 2, David Reda, Steve Schieno, John Johnson, Mort Forney 117; 3, (card playoff) Clark Swan, Earl May, Blind Draw, Sam Deckert 118; 4, Bob Turnquist, David Armstrong, Sherm Supola, Bob Gilbertson 118; 5, (card playoff) Kenny Wilbert, Lew Gundlach, Gary Salimeno, Ralph Snodgrass 120; 6, Jim Doll, Dan Bergstrom, Wes Stahl, Ken Laddusaw 120.
Pryor Creek
Senior Men's League: 1, Kirt Christiansen, Bob Wilson, Dennis Newell, Kenny Southworth 137; 2, Ned Johnerson, Ron Whitworth, Scott Alexander, Jim Pickens 138; 3, Bob Oostermeyer, Marty Derrig, Jim Lee, Ken Haag 139; 4, Scott Dickinson, Martin Rukstad, Leroy Uffelman, Pat Sherman 140; 5, Ace Barcus, Bruce Grendahl, Gary Schuetzle, Don Marlenee 140.
Yellowstone C.C.
Seniors Day
One ball (net): 1, Thomas King, Kenneth Sandvick, Phillip Griffin 59; 2, Bradley Jensen, Todd Baugh, Douglas Benge 62.
Lake Hills
Orange ball plus one tournament: 1, Scott Anderson, Ted Cerise, Lanny Fred, Mike Sullivan; 2, Joe Barbero, John Glen, Todd Koepp, Robert Marshall; 3, Jim Kern, Rich Lorenz, Rick Stabio, Dave Williams; 4, Jim Brown, Gary Doll, Pat Petrino.
Hilands
Wednesday Seniors
Scramble: 1, Scott Perdew, Rich Hageman, Jake Korell, Dan Barnett, Bill Mills 34; 2, Dave Rye, Mike Hansen, Dale Hudiburgh, Merideth Reiter, Craig Swenson 35.
